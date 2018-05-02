TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after private-sector jobs report

* U.S. ADP report shows job gains of 204,000 * U.S. 2-year yields hit 9-1/2-year peak * U.S. Treasury to raise debt auction size (Adds comment, refunding announcement, details, table, byline, updates prices in text) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private-sector payrolls for April came roughly in line with market forecasts, cementing expectations for an interest rate increase in June. Before release of the payrolls data, yields on the U.S. two-year note, the maturity most sensitive to the rate increase outlook, hit their highest in more than nine years. Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. private sector employment grew by 204,000 last month, slightly exceeding expectations of 200,000 jobs. "Overall a solid read, though a very modest beat to be sure which is leaving U.S. Treasuries holding losses in the aftermath," said Aaron Kohli, director of rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Hard to draw much of an inference for non-farm payrolls since ADP hasn't had the best track record in predicting NFP beats or misses recently and the read was well within a single standard deviation of consensus," he added. The U.S. Labor Department will release its own report on non-farm payrolls on Friday, with the market expecting an addition of 192,000 jobs, according to a Reuters poll. Yields came off their highs, however, after the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will increase the size of its debt auctions in the coming months, as widely expected, to raise more money as the Federal Reserve reduces its public debt purchases. Officials also said the government would begin selling 2-month Treasury bills later this year and was studying the possibility of an additional sale of 5-year TIPS, securities that are tied to the rate of inflation. The yield curve flattened a bit after the Treasury announcement, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds tightening to 31.6 basis points. On the day, however, the curve steepened, with the gap slightly wider at 32.9 basis points. "The Treasury refunding created some noise and some relief for the long-end as the coupon size increases were mostly in line with expectations," said Kohli. "There was some risk of a faster pace of long-end increases and the fact that didn't happen created a flattening after the fact," he added. In early morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were at 2.981 percent, up from 2.976 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields increased to 3.143 percent, from Tuesday's 3.137 percent. On the front-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields hit a 9-1/2-year high of 2.521 percent. They were last at 2.516 percent. May 2 Wednesday 8:59AM New York / 1259 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-3/32 -0-2/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-92/256 -0-4/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.825 1.8589 0.005 Six-month bills 1.99 2.0381 0.002 Two-year note 99-186/256 2.5165 0.004 Three-year note 99-52/256 2.6573 0.005 Five-year note 99-170/256 2.8226 0.002 Seven-year note 99-156/256 2.9372 0.000 10-year note 98-12/256 2.9813 0.005 30-year bond 97-64/256 3.1427 0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)