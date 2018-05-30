TREASURIES -U.S. yields rise after Tuesday's steep fall

(Recasts, adds comment, details, byline, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, reversing losses the previous session fueled by the Italian political crisis and in line with gains in Europe, as global equities stabilized and investors decided Tuesday's moves were a little overdone. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields on Tuesday had posted their largest one-day drop in nearly two years, while those on two-year notes had their largest one-day drop in more than nine years. On Wednesday, these losses have all been unwound. "This was a significant reversal," said Justine Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "I just think the moves yesterday based on Italy were a little overdone." On Wednesday, Italy searched for a last-minute exit from almost three months of political turmoil, with its biggest party looking to make a renewed attempt to form a coalition government with the right-wing League. Yields, meanwhile, slightly pared gains after Wednesday's U.S. data showing a slight miss in expectations with the private sector payrolls report and the second estimate for gross domestic product. A report by U.S. payrolls processor ADP showed that a total of 178,000 jobs were created this month, lower than expectations for gains of 190,000. In addition, the April payrolls were revised down to 163,000 from the original estimate of 204,000 jobs. "There has never been a strong correlation between the ADP report and the non-farm payrolls, so I don't think the market is really paying attention to that," said Lederer. Meanwhile, U.S. economic growth slowed slightly more than initially thought in the first quarter amid downward revisions to inventory investment and consumer spending, but income tax cuts are likely to boost activity this year. But the data did not have much impact on the Treasury market. In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 2.844 percent, from Tuesday's 2.768 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were last at 3.030 percent, from 2.967 percent late on Tuesday. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields last traded at 2.383 percent, from Tuesday's 2.319 percent. May 30 Wednesday 9:04AM New York / 1304 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 145-5/32 -1-3/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 120-160/256 -0-156/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8975 1.9331 0.047 Six-month bills 2.0325 2.0821 0.057 Two-year note 100-60/256 2.3793 0.060 Three-year note 100-90/256 2.5007 0.080 Five-year note 100-108/256 2.6593 0.083 Seven-year note 100-142/256 2.7872 0.085 10-year note 100-68/256 2.8441 0.076 30-year bond 101-220/256 3.0301 0.063 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)