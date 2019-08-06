TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of 3-year note sale

* U.S. yields fall after U.S. labels China a currency manipulator * Yields bounce as China fixes yuan at a bit stronger level * Latest 3-year note seen selling at lowest yield in two years By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday, as traders trimmed their bond holdings in advance of a $38 billion auction of three-year notes, the first leg of this week's $84 billion quarterly refunding. The modest bounce in U.S. yields followed four straight sessions of scorching declines as investors rushed into U.S. government debt to shield their money from stocks and other risky assets in response to rising trade friction between China and the United States and bets on more stimulus from global central banks to combat slowing business activity. Investors are expected to place solid bids for the latest three-year note supply, which is likely to fetch its lowest yield in nearly two years, analysts said. "For the three-year, we expect decent end-user demand given the significant global concerns and expectations for major global central banks to ease monetary policy going forward," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Some selling in U.S. bonds emerged on Tuesday as investor fears were held in check after China kept its currency in a slightly stronger level a day after it let the yuan weaken to seven to a dollar, a level not seen in a decade. That decision from Beijing, together with Chinese state media saying on Monday local companies suspended their purchases of American agricultural goods, touched off a massive sell-off in stock markets around the world and a safe-haven stampede into Treasuries, yen and gold. Late Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin designated China a currency manipulator, kicking off a formal process of bilateral negotiations between the world's two largest economies. Worries of rising tensions between China and the United States and growing drag on the global economy led a rush of buying of Treasuries, pushing U.S. 10-year yields to 1.672% overnight, marking their lowest level since Oct. 5, 2016. At 8:31 a.m. (1231 GMT), benchmark 10-year yields were up 1.7 basis points at 1.753%. The yields on other Treasuries maturities also rebounded from their recent lows. The two-year yield, which is sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, was up 2 basis points at 1.603% after hitting 1.529%, which was its lowest level since October 2017. The deterioration in trade talks between China and the United States has stoked bets the Federal Reserve would increase the number of rate cuts it hinted at last week. Interest rate futures implied traders were fully positioned for the U.S. central bank to lower key lending rates by at least a quarter-point at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. August 6 Tuesday 8:32AM New York / 1232 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 160-15/32 -8/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 129-164/256 -7/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2 2.0382 -0.001 Six-month bills 1.945 1.9971 0.003 Two-year note 100-72/256 1.6051 0.022 Three-year note 100-136/256 1.5641 0.021 Five-year note 100-232/256 1.5602 0.024 Seven-year note 101-124/256 1.649 0.023 10-year note 105-140/256 1.7547 0.019 30-year bond 112-76/256 2.302 0.007 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 14.80 1.30 30-year vs 5-year yield 74.10 0.50 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap -0.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -4.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -6.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.75 1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)