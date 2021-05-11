Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as inflation worry simmers

By Chuck Mikolajczak

 (Updates prices, adds details on 3-year auction, Harker
comments)
    NEW YORK, May 11 - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday
as inflation concerns helped drive a sell-off in equity markets
while investors girded for a closely watched reading on consumer
prices on Wednesday.
    Yields on longer-dated Treasuries were up for a third
straight day, with the yield on 10-year Treasury note
 up 2.1 basis points at 1.624%.
    Investors awaited Wednesday's April consumer price index
data to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to alter its
stance on inflation.
    The Fed has repeatedly maintained that any inflation would
be transitory in nature. On Tuesday, Cleveland Federal Reserve
Bank President Loretta Mester said she expected inflation to end
the year above 2% but to come down next year as supply
constraints ebb.
    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said there are
sill factors slowing down the recovery in the labor market, and
believes the central bank should continue to provide support to
the economy.
    "(The Fed) have made it very clear that they think it is
transitory and ongoing price increases will continue to be
transitory but we are not going to know if they are right about
that until much further down the road," said Bill Merz, head of
fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Minneapolis.
    "In the meantime the market is going to make up their own
mind and whether investors believe that inflation is transitory
is going to make a significant difference in how assets trade
and whether the market starts to challenge the Fed to move
faster than the Fed would like." 
    The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.695%, after closing at 2.717% on Monday, its highest close in
just over a decade.
    The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.539%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a
year for the next decade.
    The inflation concerns were felt in equity markets, which
saw declines in 10 of 11 S&P sectors, although major indexes had
recovered from their worst levels of the session.
    The yield on 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.5
basis points at 2.354%.
    A $58 billion auction of three-year notes went well, with a
high-yield of 0.329%, and analysts noted demand was decent.

    In addition to the three-year auction, more supply will be
headed to the market this week in the form of $41 billion in
10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
     
    
      May 11 Tuesday 3:07PM New York / 1907 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN1               156-31/32    -0-18/32  
 10YR TNotes JUN1              132-120/256  -0-36/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.015        0.0152    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.035        0.0355    0.001
 Two-year note                 99-238/256   0.1608    0.008
 Three-year note               100-50/256   0.3079    0.011
 Five-year note                99-192/256   0.8014    0.019
 Seven-year note               99-216/256   1.2735    0.018
 10-year note                  95-132/256   1.6235    0.021
 30-year bond                  89-204/256   2.3537    0.035
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 

 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Richard Chang and
Nick Zieminski)
