TREASURIES -U.S. yields rise as Italy worries ease, for now

* U.S. private payrolls report show job gains of 178,000 * U.S. 2nd GDP growth estimate for Q1 at 2.2 pct * Italy seeks exit from political turmoil (Adds comment, updates prices in text, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, reversing sharp losses the previous session fueled by the Italian political crisis, as financial markets stabilized after Italy sought to end its turmoil with a plan for a new government. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, had posted their largest one-day drop in nearly two years on Tuesday, while those on two-year notes had their largest daily fall in more than nine years. On a total return basis, the U.S. Treasury market rose 0.93 percent on Tuesday, its largest daily gain in nearly seven years, according to the Bloomberg Barclay's Treasury Aggregate Index. On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury gains have been unwound, in line with moves in the European bond market. Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli said on Wednesday that possibilities had emerged "for the birth of a political government," and that financial market turmoil and other circumstances, "have caused me to wait for further developments." "Italian contagion will continue to be a volatile component for the marketplace going forward," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "However, from what has been seen overnight with decent bids coming in for the Italian auctions and the rise in Dow futures -- this has created a risk-on environment enabling the U.S. 10-year to sell off substantially," he added. Italy sold 5.57 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in bonds, though narrowly missing the top of its targeted issuance range of 3.75 billion to 6.0 billion euros. The auction somewhat eased concerns about Italy's ability to finance itself. Yields, meanwhile, pared gains after Wednesday's U.S. data showing a slight miss in expectations with the private sector payrolls report and the second estimate for gross domestic product. A report by U.S. payrolls processor ADP showed that a total of 178,000 jobs were created this month, lower than expectations for gains of 190,000. In addition, the April payrolls were revised down to 163,000 from the original estimate of 204,000 jobs. Meanwhile, U.S. economic growth slowed slightly more than initially thought in the first quarter amid downward revisions to inventory investment and consumer spending. But the data had little impact on the Treasury market. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 2.842 percent, from Tuesday's 2.768 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were last at 3.014 percent, up from 2.967 percent late on Tuesday. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up at 2.415 percent, from Tuesday's 2.319 percent. Wednesday, May 30 at 1509 EDT (1909 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN8 145-15/32 -0-25/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 120-152/256 -0-164/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 1.8875 1.9229 0.037 Six-month bills 2.0325 2.0821 0.057 Two-year note 100-42/256 2.4155 0.096 Three-year note 100-68/256 2.531 0.110 Five-year note 100-92/256 2.6727 0.097 Seven-year note 100-136/256 2.7909 0.089 10-year note 100-72/256 2.8423 0.074 30-year bond 102-56/256 3.012 0.045 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)