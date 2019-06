NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose early Tuesday with 10-year yields bouncing up from their lowest since September 2017, as U.S. stock index futures gained following China’s commerce ministry comments that urged dialogue and negotiations to solve the trade conflict between Beijing and Washington.

At 8:48 a.m. (1248 GMT), benchmark 10-year yields were up 3.60 basis points at 2.118%, while two-year yields were 3.60 basis points higher at 1.906%. (Reporting by Richard Leong)