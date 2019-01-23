TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as stock market rebounds

(Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as a rebound in Wall Street stock prices pared some safe-haven demand for U.S. government bonds even though investors remain worried about slowing economic growth and the U.S.-China trade tensions. Analysts expect the $15.6 trillion market sector to be stuck in a trading range given the dearth of official economic reports due to the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown. "The market is shadow-boxing with speculation about trade," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. One of the hurdles to Washington and Beijing resolving their trade spat is the case of Meng Wanzhou, executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei, who was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. The United States will proceed with the formal extradition of Wanzhou, while Beijing vowed to respond to Washington's actions. The Trump administration and the Chinese government are still far apart on key issues for a deal to be struck ahead of a visit by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to Washington at the end of January. Early on Wednesday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNN television he believed China and the United States could reach a trade agreement by a March 1 deadline. Amid uncertainties about the progress on trade talks between the world's two biggest economies, traders focused on upbeat earnings from corporate stalwarts IBM, United Technologies and Proctor & Gamble. At 10:49 a.m. (1549 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.753 percent, down 2.1 basis points from late on Tuesday. It reached a three-week peak at 2.799 percent last Friday. The S&P 500 index was up 0.38 percent, while the Dow was up 0.52 percent and the Nasdaq was 0.52 percent higher. The Dow and S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent and the Nasdaq lost nearly 2 percent on Tuesday. January 23 Wednesday 10:47AM New York / 1547 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-1/32 -12/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-100/256 -6/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3725 2.42 -0.013 Six-month bills 2.45 2.5152 0.002 Two-year note 99-211/256 2.5933 0.016 Three-year note 99-200/256 2.5767 0.022 Five-year note 100-40/256 2.5908 0.022 Seven-year note 99-192/256 2.6646 0.024 10-year note 103-44/256 2.7534 0.021 30-year bond 105-252/256 3.0671 0.012 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 15.90 0.75 30-year vs 5-year yield 47.50 -0.55 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)