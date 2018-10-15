TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as supply weighs despite retail sales, geopolitics

* Rising bond supply seen bearish for Treasuries market * U.S. retail sales rise 0.1 pct in September, less than expected * Safe-haven bids for bonds muted from West-Saudi tension (Adds latest U.S. deficit figure in paragraph 11) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday despite stock market volatility stemming from rising borrowing costs and geopolitical risks, while the outlook for U.S. economic growth was tempered by weaker-than-expected data on domestic retail sales. Rising loan rates, which make it more costly for consumers to buy a car or home and for companies to finance their debt, have spurred concerns about the durability of the economic expansion and whether the Federal Reserve may consider a pause in raising interest rates after 2018, analysts said. U.S. retail sales barely rose in September as a rebound in motor vehicle purchases was offset by the biggest drop in spending at restaurants and bars in nearly two years. But other details of the report from the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday were upbeat and suggested that consumer spending ended the third quarter with strong momentum, which should provide a boost to economic growth despite anticipated drags from weak exports and a struggling housing market. Some analysts expected Treasury yields to trade sideways in the near term with monthly data on payrolls and inflation in the rear-view mirror. "The market will likely settle into its new range after the volatile trading of the past couple of weeks," said Boris Rjavinski at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. Last week, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 3.261 percent, which was last seen in May 2011, while the 30-year yield hit a four-year peak at 3.446 percent. They reversed from those levels due to a dramatic sell-off in global equities markets. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.5 basis points at 3.156 percent, while the 30-year yield climbed by the same increment to 3.332 percent. Wall Street's three main indexes were weaker in mid-afternoon trading but above their session lows. The government said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent last month, below a 0.6 percent forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. The modest headline figure was mitigated by more upbeat details that suggest resilience in consumer spending. Safe-haven demand for U.S. bonds seemed muted despite growing tension between Western powers and Saudi Arabia after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of that nation's crown prince, analysts said. Growing U.S. government debt, which is expected to increase in the coming decade to fund a rising federal deficit, is also a long-term driver of U.S. yields. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal deficit reached $779 billion in 2018 fiscal year, the largest budget gap since 2012. Investors picked up much of last week's $74 billion in Treasuries supply, but it is unclear whether their appetite for U.S. debt will persist as the supply continues to grow. This week, the Treasury Department will debut a two-month bill issue worth $25 billion on Tuesday and sell $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Thursday. Asset managers scaled back their bullish positions in 10-year Treasuries last week, while hedge funds reduced their bearish 10-year bond bets, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. October 15 Monday 2:41PM EDT/ 1841 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-15/32 -0-8/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-52/256 -0-36/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2375 2.2808 0.010 Six-month bills 2.4025 2.465 0.023 Two-year note 99-204/256 2.8571 0.017 Three-year note 99-206/256 2.9435 0.016 Five-year note 99-96/256 3.0115 0.017 Seven-year note 99-96/256 3.1004 0.019 10-year note 97-164/256 3.1557 0.015 30-year bond 93-196/256 3.3312 0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)