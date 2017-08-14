TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions ease

* U.S. yields rise from multi-week lows as safety bids ease * Fed's Dudley backs another rate hike if economy improves * Trading volume light with dearth of economic data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with benchmark yields bouncing from six-week lows on signs of easing tensions between the United States and North Korea, driving investors to pare holdings of low-risk government debt. Remarks from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley to the Associated Press that he would support another interest rate hike if economic improvement meets his expectations also underpinned the rise in yields. Last week, yields declined as investors bought up U.S. Treasuries amid fears of a military showdown between the two nations over Pyongyang's goal to target the U.S. mainland with nuclear weapons. Since the weekend, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged for a peaceful solution to the situation, while U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster downplayed a military conflict. After those comments, some investors stepped back into buying equities and other risky assets, reducing the appeal of lower-yielding investments. "Risk is back on. That's the trade of the day," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at Piper Jaffray in Chicago. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained about 1 percent while the Dow climbed 0.6 percent late Monday. Most analysts remained wary about the state of affairs between the United States and North Korean, believing that the rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jon Un could heat up again, rekindling investor nervousness about a military showdown. "Tensions might flare up again. This is not the last we are going to hear of this situation," Hoogendoorn said. Trading volume was light in the absence of major domestic economic data, analysts said. At 3:23 p.m. (1823 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.225 percent, up nearly 4 basis points from late on Friday, when it hit a six-week trough at 2.182 percent. Two-year Treasury yields increased 3 basis points to 1.326 percent. Two-year yields hit an eight-week low of 1.286 percent on Friday after softer-than-expected inflation data for July lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end. Bond losses faded somewhat before the AP released its interview with the New York Fed's Dudley, who said: "I would expect — I would be in favor of doing another rate hike later this year." Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago, noted of Dudley, "He held his ground in backing another rate hike." Rates futures implied traders saw a 42 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting, up from 36 percent late Friday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Monday, Aug. 14 at 1525 EDT (1925 GMT): Price US T BONDS SEP7 155-1/32 -0-14/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 126-132/256 -0-76/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0125 1.0291 -0.010 Six-month bills 1.1175 1.1393 -0.003 Two-year note 100-26/256 1.3222 0.028 Three-year note 100-16/256 1.4786 0.035 Five-year note 100-122/256 1.7741 0.033 Seven-year note 100-144/256 2.0378 0.039 10-year note 100-60/256 2.2237 0.037 30-year bond 98-196/256 2.8112 0.024 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)