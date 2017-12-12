FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise before 30-year bond sale
Sections
Featured
Politics
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 3:53 PM / in 2 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise before 30-year bond sale

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * U.S. to sell $12 billion 30-year bond at 1 p.m.
    * Producer prices post biggest annual rise in nearly 6 years
    * Two-year yield touches highest level since October 2008

 (Recasts; updates prices, adds comment, table)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as investors reduced their debt holdings in advance of a
$12 billion auction of 30-year government bonds and after
stronger-than-forecast data on producer prices in November.
    The two-year yield reached its highest level in more than
nine years as traders anticipated an interest rate increase from
the Federal Reserve at its two-day policy meeting that ends on
Wednesday.
    "The focus for the market right now will be on the data and
the Fed," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at
SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
    Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. government said producer prices
rose at a 12-month clip of 3.1 percent, the largest such gain
since January 2012, supporting the view of a broad pickup in
inflation.
    Stubbornly low inflation has kept the Fed on a gradual path
in increasing borrowing costs and reducing its balance sheet.
    Investors awaited November figures on consumer prices, which
are due at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Wednesday, for confirmation
that inflation is accelerating.
    In the meantime, the Treasury will sell $12 billion worth of
30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) following mixed reception to
three-year and 10-year notes on Monday.
    Some investors would like to see higher yields on the latest
30-year supply, which was quoted at about 2.79 percent in the
"when issued" market.
    "We need a bit of concession for the 30-year," Rajappa said.
"Given the recent demand for long-duration assets, it might
still go okay."
    At 10:33 a.m. (1533 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield
 was 2.410 percent, up 3 basis points from late on
Monday, while the 30-year yield rose 3 basis points
to 2.800 percent.
    Two-year yields were up more than 2 basis points
at 1.847 percent, which was the highest since October 2008,
Reuters data showed.
  December 12 Tuesday 10:39AM New York / 1539 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               152-13/32    -0-20/32  
 10YR TNotes MAR8              124-16/256   -0-52/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.32         1.3429    0.049
 Six-month bills               1.46         1.4913    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-208/256   1.8475    0.025
 Three-year note               99-184/256   1.972     0.035
 Five-year note                99-36/256    2.1835    0.026
 Seven-year note               98-184/256   2.3253    0.027
 10-year note                  98-144/256   2.4137    0.029
 30-year bond                  98-252/256   2.8003    0.028
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       56.50        -0.05     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       61.60        -0.20     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.50        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -19.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.