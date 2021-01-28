Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise, curve steepens after data, ahead of auction

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. 2020 growth falls, but Q4 GDP rises
    * U.S. yield curve steepens
    * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation back above 2%
    * Investors look to U.S. 7-year note auction

    NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields
rallied from three-week lows on Thursday, tracking the stock
market's recovery, after growth data for the world's largest
economy was not as weak as initially feared, while initial
weekly jobless claims were lower than forecast.
    Analysts also said there was a bit of "concession" in the
market ahead of a 7-year note auction later on Thursday.
Investors tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push 
yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move
called supply concession.
    U.S. 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year yields were lower before
the economic data and were last higher on the day. That
steepened the yield curve after it flattened over the last four
sessions. The spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields
widened to 92.40 basis points.
    U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4% annualized rate in
the fourth quarter of last year, in line with economists'
forecasts, although for the whole of 2020, it contracted 3.5%,
the worst performance since 1946.
    Investors looked past the contraction and focused instead on
a possible economic recovery this year with additional fiscal
stimulus and vaccine distribution.
    "What we have seen recently is kind of a pause in the
selling pressure in the market with some of the headlines
changing. As we came into the new year with the results of the
Georgia Senate run-off, the market started pricing in the
reflation trade," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income
strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management.
    "I don't think that's gone away. But often times you'll see
it's two steps forward, one step back. I still think the trend
for this year is the rising 10-year Treasury yield," he added.
    Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, in
a research note, said although GDP for 2020 showed contraction,
it suggested a faster recovery than many expected, given how
dire last year had been.
    He sees GDP growth as high as 6.5% this year, "with
effective vaccines offering the possibility of a return to
normalcy later this year and the Biden administration intent on
more fiscal stimulus."
    Other reports showed U.S. jobless claims were lower than
expected at 847,000, compared with forecasts of 875,000.
    In late morning trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield
 rose to 1.044%, from 1.014% late on Wednesday. It
earlier fell below 1%, a three-week trough.
    U.S. 30-year yields rose to 1.801% from
Wednesday's 1.78%, after earlier sliding to a three-week low of
1.755%.
    U.S. two-year yields were up at 0.121%, from
0.119% on Wednesday.
    The break-even inflation rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities, meanwhile, a gauge of
expected annual inflation over the next 10 years, rose to 2.03%,
after dropping below 2% on Wednesday for the first time since
late December.
    Ahead of the auction of 7-year notes, their yield rose to
0.731%, from 0.706% on Wednesday.
    
      January 28 Thursday 11:08AM New York / 1608 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.065        0.0659    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.08         0.0811    0.002
 Two-year note                 100-2/256    0.1211    0.002
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.1885    0.010
 Five-year note                99-188/256   0.4288    0.022
 Seven-year note               99-64/256    0.7364    0.030
 10-year note                  98-104/256   1.0466    0.033
 20-year bond                  95-240/256   1.6156    0.032
 30-year bond                  95-220/256   1.8053    0.025
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.00         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;  Additional reporting
by Sinead Carew; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)
