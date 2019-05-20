TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise in choppy trading; U.S.-China trade in focus

(Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, but traded within narrow ranges, reversing course in the afternoon session, as risk appetite improved somewhat despite continuing trade tension between the United States and China. Volume was generally light, with very little economic data this week and traders eyeing Friday's early close for Memorial Day weekend. "It's Monday and we're going into a holiday weekend, so liquidity is a little bit less," said Wen Lu, interest rates and volatility strategist at TD Securities in New York. He also cited Federal Reserve officials who spoke on Monday, especially St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who had positive things to say about the U.S. economy. Bullard said trade tensions with China need to linger for an extended period to cause real damage to the United States economy. "The key takeaway from the Fed officials today is that the world is going to be just fine," Lu said. On Monday, however, China accused the United States of harboring "extravagant expectations" for a trade deal, underlining the gulf between the two sides as U.S. action against China's technology giant Huawei began hitting the global tech sector. "Right now with all the trade fears going on, everybody is rushing to safety here," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "If you look at economic data, it looks fine in the U.S. and elsewhere too, but people are very worried about the tariff battle here." In late trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.413% , down from 2.393% late on Friday. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were also higher at 2.831% , down from 2.824% on Friday. On the short end of the curve, however, U.S. 2-year yields were up at 2.220%, compared with Friday's 2.202%. Analysts said the U.S. economy is not nearing recession, but the risk increases if the trade war with China escalates further. "We've long maintained that the economic expansion's greatest vulnerability comes in the form of a spike in uncertainty leading businesses to scale back spending plans," said BMO Capital Markets in a research note "This eventually risks flowing through to the labor market as hiring slows, thereby undermining consumer confidence and spending. Hence, a recession is born." BMO said it is too soon for this scenario to happen, although recent soft U.S. retail sales figures contradicted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's stance that the first quarter's weak consumption was temporary. In a week with few economic reports on the schedule, the highlight is Wednesday's release of the minutes of the Fed's last monetary policy meeting. Analysts, however, do not expect surprises from the minutes. May 20 Monday 3:28 PM New York / 1928 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.33 2.3756 -0.017 Six-month bills 2.345 2.4119 -0.010 Two-year note 100-14/256 2.2207 0.019 Three-year note 99-222/256 2.1711 0.022 Five-year note 100-58/256 2.2012 0.023 Seven-year note 100-120/256 2.3014 0.024 10-year note 99-172/256 2.4122 0.019 30-year bond 100-228/256 2.8307 0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)