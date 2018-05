NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday and then rose more as Wall Street stock prices opened higher, reducing safe-haven bids for low-yielding government debt.

At 9:37 a.m. (1337 GTM), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 2.990 percent, while the two-year yield was over 1 basis point higher at 2.552 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)