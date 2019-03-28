Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise off 15-month lows as equities steady

 (Adds auction results, Fed officials' comments, updates prices)
    * Risk appetite appears to improve
    * U.S. GDP growth slowed in fourth quarter
    * Treasury sells $32 bln in 7-year notes to strong demand

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields rose off 15-month lows on Thursday as U.S. stocks were
little changed and investors continued to adjust to a dovish
pivot from global central banks.
    Treasuries have rallied strongly since the Federal Reserve
last week dramatically abandoned projections for any interest
rate hikes this year.             
    “I would expect a bit of a consolidation phase after the
very sharp move downward in yield we’ve experienced in the last
week and a half,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist
at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. “We’re taking our
cues from equity markets into quarter-end. So much is wrapped
around risk sentiment.” 
    Stocks swung between gains and losses with no major moves
either way.     
    Ten-year notes             fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.375
percent, after dropping to 2.340 percent in overnight trading,
the lowest level since December 2017.
    The yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes
remained inverted by six basis points. The inversion, if it
persists, would indicate a recession is likely in one to two
years.
    Data on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy cooled more
than initially thought in the fourth quarter, keeping growth in
2018 below the Trump administration's 3 percent annual target,
and corporate profits failed to rise for the first time in more
than two years.             
    Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the United States'
deepened overseas trade and financial ties have exposed it to
increasing "spillovers" that central bankers cannot ignore in
setting policy.              Clarida, who was speaking in Paris
at the French central bank, said the Fed is prepared to roll out
an unconventional monetary policy if the economy hits unexpected
trouble.             
    New York Fed President John Williams, speaking in Puerto
Rico, said the U.S. economy is in a very good place and that the
yield curve inversion does not necessarily imply an upcoming
recession.             
    Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 71 percent
chance of a rate cut by December, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
    The Treasury sold $32 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday to strong demand, the final sale of $113 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week. The high yield was one basis
point below where the notes traded before the auction.
            
    The government sold $41 billion to robust demand on Tuesday
while a $40 billion sale of five-year notes on Wednesday was
also solid.                          

