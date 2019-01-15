TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on corporate bond supply, equity gains

* U.S. corporate bond supply prompts some Treasury selling * Risk appetite rises, helps U.S. yields * Focus on Brexit (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, bolstered by strong corporate debt supply as well as increased risk appetite with gains in oil prices and Wall Street shares. U.S. yields, except those on 30-year bonds, were trending lower earlier on a host of negative external factors such as weak European data and concerns relating to a vote on a deal involving Britain's exit from the European Union. Thirty-year yields though continued to climb, hitting a four-week high and advancing for a second straight session. "The corporate calendar is picking up so there is some hedging going on. So rates are higher and there has been a steepening move," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. Ahead of corporate supply, bond managers tend to hedge against large interest rate moves by selling U.S. government debt. Four deals are expected to price in the investment grade market on Tuesday, with Fox and Citibank two of the biggest names. Three deals were priced on Monday totaling $5 billion, bringing monthly issuance to $59.05 billion, according to IFR data. Outside the United States, investors were worried overall about Brexit, with British Prime Minister Theresa May facing the prospect of a historic defeat in a vote on her Brexit deal in parliament on Tuesday. Treasuries however seem to have decoupled from UK bonds, with 10-year gilt yields lower, TD's Misra said, as the "risk-on move" gathered steam in the U.S. market. In midday trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were up slightly at 2.716 percent, from 2.71 percent late Monday. Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York said he does not see much upside in U.S. 10-year Treasury prices as he expects yields to rise from current levels. "Based on inflation expectations, the 10s look like a low 3-handle here," he added. "Yields are not really going to tumble here unless the risk of a U.S. recession climbs higher." U.S. 30-year bond yields rose to 3.07 percent, from 3.06 percent on Monday. Thirty-year yields climbed to as high as 3.08 percent, a four-week peak. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were also up on the day at 2.54 percent, compared with Monday's 2.535 percent. U.S. Treasury yields earlier moved in line with those on euro zone government bonds, which hovered near recent six-month lows on Tuesday as the German statistics office said the country had escaped a recession but still recorded its slowest growth in half a decade in 2018. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 1302 EST (1802 GMT): Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.405 2.4535 0.007 Six-month bills 2.4575 2.5231 0.003 Two-year note 99-237/256 2.5388 0.004 Three-year note 99-242/256 2.519 0.005 Five-year note 100-110/256 2.532 0.003 Seven-year note 100-32/256 2.6051 0.006 10-year note 103-136/256 2.713 0.003 30-year bond 105-240/256 3.0695 0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chris Reese)