TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on corporate bond supply, equity gains

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. corporate bond supply prompts some Treasury selling
    * Risk appetite rises, helps U.S. yields
    * Focus on Brexit

    NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday, bolstered by strong corporate debt supply as well as
increased risk appetite with gains in oil prices and Wall Street
shares.
    U.S. yields, except those on 30-year bonds, were trending
lower earlier on a host of negative external factors such as
weak European data and concerns relating to a vote on a deal
involving Britain's exit from the European Union. 
    Thirty-year yields though continued to climb, hitting a
four-week high and advancing for a second straight session.
    "The corporate calendar is picking up so there is some
hedging  going on. So rates are higher and there has been a
steepening move," said Priya Misra, head of global rates
strategy at TD Securities in New York. 
    Ahead of corporate supply, bond managers tend to hedge
against large interest rate moves by selling U.S. government
debt.
    Four deals are expected to price in the investment grade
market on Tuesday, with Fox and Citibank two of the biggest
names. Three deals were priced on Monday totaling $5 billion, 
bringing monthly issuance to $59.05 billion, according to IFR
data.
    Outside the United States, investors were worried overall
about Brexit, with British Prime Minister Theresa May facing the
prospect of a historic defeat in a vote on her Brexit deal in
parliament on Tuesday.
    Treasuries however seem to have decoupled from UK bonds,
with 10-year gilt yields lower, TD's Misra said, as the "risk-on
move" gathered steam in the U.S. market.
    In midday trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were up slightly
at 2.716 percent, from 2.71 percent late Monday. 
    Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New
York said he does not see much upside in U.S. 10-year Treasury
prices as he expects yields to rise from current levels.
    "Based on inflation expectations, the 10s look like a low
3-handle here," he added. "Yields are not really going to tumble
here unless the risk of a U.S. recession climbs higher."
    U.S. 30-year bond yields rose to 3.07 percent,
from 3.06 percent on Monday. Thirty-year yields climbed to as
high as 3.08 percent, a four-week peak.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were also
up on the day at 2.54 percent, compared with Monday's 2.535
percent.
    U.S. Treasury yields earlier moved in line with those on
euro zone government bonds, which hovered near recent six-month
lows on Tuesday as the German statistics office said the country
had escaped a recession but still recorded its slowest growth in
half a decade in 2018.
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Chris Reese)
