TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on optimism about coronavirus vaccine

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, as investors grew optimistic about a potential vaccine that could help fight the coronavirus pandemic, boosting overall risk appetite as stocks and oil gained. The upcoming supply of U.S. 20-year bonds also weighed on long-dated Treasury prices. U.S. two-year, 10-year, and 30-year yields climbed to one-week highs, while the yield curve steepened. "We're having a sell-off in Treasuries because on the macro front here, we have more good news on the coronavirus," said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. "Death count is going down, and the new cases are coming down as well and there is some positive news on the vaccine," he added. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage trial, with the vaccine producing virus-neutralizing antibodies similar to those found in recovered patients. No approved treatment or vaccine is available for COVID-19, the pulmonary disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year, and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed. [nL1N2CX1NF In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields rose to 0.688% from 0.64% late on Friday, after rising earlier to 0.692%, a one-week high. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.395%, up from 1.32% on Friday. Earlier, 30-year yields rose to a one-week peak of 1.401%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.177%, up from Friday's 0.149%, hitting a one-week high as well of 0.179%. The yield curve steepened for a second straight day on Monday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year widening to as much 52.4 basis points, from 49.60 basis points on Friday. The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic, as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out rate hikes in the immediate future. Investors are also bracing for the $20 billion U.S. 20-year bond auction on Wednesday. The last time a 20-year bond was sold was more than three decades ago. May 18 Monday 11:02AM New York / 1502 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.12 0.122 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.155 0.1573 0.005 Two-year note 99-229/256 0.1793 0.030 Three-year note 99-182/256 0.2221 0.034 Five-year note 100-32/256 0.3495 0.042 Seven-year note 99-192/256 0.5367 0.051 10-year note 99-72/256 0.6996 0.060 30-year bond 96-40/256 1.4076 0.088 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)