TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on profit-taking ahead of holiday weekend

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday after sharp falls the in previous session, with investors
booking profits after a surge in government bond prices and
ahead of a long holiday weekend.
    Some analysts said Friday's decline in bond prices could
have also been fueled by comments from President Donald Trump
late Thursday. He said U.S. complaints against Chinese
telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies might be
resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal.
 
    The market is closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
    "We had hit the lows in yields in about two years, so
there's probably some profit-taking going on," said Tom Simons,
economist, at Jefferies & Company in New York. "If anything,
toward the end of trading yesterday, we didn't get more bad news
that could have fostered the bids a little bit more."
    On Thursday, U.S. 30-year bond yields dropped to 17-month
lows, while those on benchmark 10-year notes fell to their
lowest level since October 2017. U.S. 2-year yields, on the
other hand, sagged to their weakest since February 2018.
    Analysts said Trump's comments provided some optimism about
an eventual trade agreement.
    But the outlook for Treasuries and other sovereign bonds
could partly be determined by what happens in Britain and its
acrimonious attempt to leave the European Union.
    British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would
quit after failing to deliver Brexit, setting up a race to
replace her. 
    Former foreign minister Boris Johnson has appeared to be the
favorite to replace May and was first out of the blocks to say 
Britain should be prepared to leave the EU without a deal to
force the bloc to offer a "good deal."
    Johnson's emergence and his "no-Brexit" stance could be
supportive for Treasuries overall, Jefferies' Simons said.
    In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.332%
 from 2.296% late on Thursday.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds advanced to 2.76%,
from 2.732% on Thursday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up at
2.164% from Thursday's 2.129%.
    U.S. yields came off their highs after data showed new
orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in
April. 
    Orders  for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.9%
last month as demand weakened almost across the board.
    "This suggests that business equipment investment growth has
remained unusually weak in the second quarter even before the
potential hit to business confidence from the renewed flare-up
in trade tensions," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at
Capital Economics in London.
    "With core inflation running well below target, the case for
Fed rate cuts is continuing to build."
    
      May 24 Friday 10:17AM New York / 1417 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.3125       2.3576    -0.007
 Six-month bills               2.325        2.3911    -0.003
 Two-year note                 100-40/256   2.1662    0.037
 Three-year note               100-12/256   2.1085    0.040
 Five-year note                100-144/256  2.1289    0.042
 Seven-year note               100-240/256  2.228     0.046
 10-year note                  100-96/256   2.3326    0.037
 30-year bond                  102-84/256   2.7603    0.028
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         4.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         2.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -0.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -5.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)
