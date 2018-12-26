TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on stock rebound, weak auction

* U.S. sells $41 bln in 5-year notes to poor demand * U.S. 10-year yields fall to lowest since April before rise * Wall Street rally pares safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. 2-to-10-year yield curve widest in three weeks (Updates market action, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as Wall Street rebounded from its recent rout and weak demand for $41 billion of five-year government debt supply reduced the appeal of holding the securities. The benchmark S&P 500 index jumped 2.7 percent after White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job was safe amid reports that President Donald Trump had spoken of firing Powell. "People are looking for more consoling signs," said Craig Bishop, lead strategist of U.S. fixed income strategies at RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis, referring to Hassett's comments. The S&P tumbled 2.7 percent to a 20-month low on Monday, also prompted by signs of slowing U.S. growth, anxiety about tensions between China and the United States and the partial U.S. government shutdown. In recent weeks, investors have piled into Treasuries, cash and other low-risk assets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 3 basis points at 2.785 percent after hitting 2.720 percent, the lowest since April 2, earlier Wednesday. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields grew to its widest in three weeks on bets the Fed might pause its 2019 rate-hike campaign earlier than previously thought in response to economic growth and the stock market losses. "We think the Fed is done. We are not expecting any rate hikes in 2019," Bishop said. The two-year yield touched 2.540 percent earlier Wednesday, the lowest since July 6, before rising to 2.599 percent, 1 basis point higher than late Monday. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields expanded to 19.2 basis points, hovering at its widest in three weeks. Trading volume was light with many European markets remaining closed after Christmas. U.S. financial markets reopened after being shut for the holiday. The sharp decline in U.S. yields since November has reduced the appeal of Treasuries among investors, who expected yields to rise, stemming from the growing federal deficit after the massive tax cut a year ago. The Treasury Department sold $41 billion of five-year debt to tepid demand with the weakest bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction hunger, in about 9-1/2 years. The Treasury's $40 billion two-year note auction was also met with soft demand. The government will sell $32 billion of seven-year securities at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) on Thursday. Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 1428 EST (1928 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR9 144-29/32 -17/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-20/256 -11/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.39 2.4379 -0.008 Six-month bills 2.465 2.5308 -0.008 Two-year note 99-203/256 2.6069 0.019 Three-year note 100-20/256 2.5973 0.027 Five-year note 101-28/256 2.6331 0.049 Seven-year note 101 2.7154 0.045 10-year note 102-228/256 2.7882 0.035 30-year bond 106-160/256 3.0361 0.033 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 17.90 0.00 30-year vs 5-year yield 40.20 -1.15 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 13.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -16.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)