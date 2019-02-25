TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on supply, tariff delay on China

* Trump's tariff delay on China pares bond demand * U.S. to sell $40 bln 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. EST * U.S. to sell $41 bln 5-year debt at 1 p.m. EST By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors reduced their existing holdings to make room for a wave of supply and traders rolled back their safe-haven positions after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed an increase in tariffs on China. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell a combined $168 billion in government securities later Monday including $40 billion in two-year notes at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) and $41 billion in five-year debt at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). The Treasury will also auction $48 billion in three-month bills and $39 billion in six-month bills. "We have a lot of supply coming today," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. "Probably the bigger news is the announcement from Trump about delaying the tariff hike on China. That's why Treasuries are softening up." Trump's move postponed a planned increase in duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports into the United States to 25 percent from 10 percent if the world's two biggest economies were unable to clinch a trade deal by Friday. The respite from a further escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing bolstered global stock prices including a 6 percent rally in Chinese blue chip shares. Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher with the S&P 500 index up 0.5 percent. At 9:37 a.m. (1427 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.2 basis points at 2.6770 percent. Two-year Treasury notes were up 1.9 basis points at 2.5099 percent. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming two-year supply to sell at a yield of 2.506 percent and the five-year issue to sell at a yield of 2.483 percent, Tradeweb data showed. "Treasury supplies have been digested pretty well by the market," Milstein said. "I don't expect a hiccup." February 25 Monday 9:40AM New York / 1440 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 146-1/32 -12/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 122 -5/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.4075 2.4551 0.005 Six-month bills 2.4575 2.5221 0.010 Two-year note 99-251/256 2.5099 0.019 Three-year note 100-14/256 2.4806 0.022 Five-year note 100-12/256 2.4896 0.022 Seven-year note 100-84/256 2.5728 0.020 10-year note 99-140/256 2.677 0.022 30-year bond 99-52/256 3.0407 0.020 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 16.50 1.10 30-year vs 5-year yield 55.00 0.65 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)