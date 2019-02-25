Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on supply, tariff delay on China

    * Trump's tariff delay on China pares bond demand
    * U.S. to sell $40 bln 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. EST
    * U.S. to sell $41 bln 5-year debt at 1 p.m. EST 

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as investors reduced their existing holdings to make room
for a wave of supply and traders rolled back their safe-haven
positions after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed an
increase in tariffs on China.
    The U.S. Treasury Department will sell a combined $168
billion in government securities later Monday including $40
billion in two-year notes at 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) and $41
billion in five-year debt at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
    The Treasury will also auction $48 billion in three-month
bills and $39 billion in six-month bills.
    "We have a lot of supply coming today," said Larry Milstein,
head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.
in New York. "Probably the bigger news is the announcement from
Trump about delaying the tariff hike on China. That's why
Treasuries are softening up."
    Trump's move postponed a planned increase in duties on $200
billion worth of Chinese imports into the United States to 25
percent from 10 percent if the world's two biggest economies
were unable to clinch a trade deal by Friday.
    The respite from a further escalation in trade tensions
between Washington and Beijing bolstered global stock prices
including a 6 percent rally in Chinese blue chip shares.

    Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher with the S&P
500 index up 0.5 percent.
    At 9:37 a.m. (1427 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was up 2.2 basis points at 2.6770
percent. 
    Two-year Treasury notes were up 1.9 basis points
at 2.5099 percent.
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
two-year supply to sell at a yield of 2.506 percent
 and the five-year issue to sell at a yield of
2.483 percent, Tradeweb data showed.
    "Treasury supplies have been digested pretty well by the
market," Milstein said. "I don't expect a hiccup."
February 25 Monday 9:40AM New York / 1440 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR9               146-1/32     -12/32    
 10YR TNotes MAR9              122          -5/32     
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.4075       2.4551    0.005
 Six-month bills               2.4575       2.5221    0.010
 Two-year note                 99-251/256   2.5099    0.019
 Three-year note               100-14/256   2.4806    0.022
 Five-year note                100-12/256   2.4896    0.022
 Seven-year note               100-84/256   2.5728    0.020
 10-year note                  99-140/256   2.677     0.022
 30-year bond                  99-52/256    3.0407    0.020
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       16.50        1.10      
 30-year vs 5-year yield       55.00        0.65      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
