TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on worries about Fed rate hikes

* FOMC Sept minutes hint at further U.S. rate increases * U.S. Treasury to sell $5 bln 30-year TIPS at 1 p.m. (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a one-week high on worries about the number of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve as policy-makers expressed confidence about the durability of the U.S. expansion. On Wednesday, the Fed released the minutes from its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting, when central bank officials agreed to increase key borrowing costs by a quarter point to 2.00-2.25 percent. The minutes suggested they assessed the pace of economic growth might be strong enough to raise rates more than what some traders had thought. "On the margin, they were more hawkish than expected," said Jason Celente, senior portfolio manager at Insight Investment in New York. Fed policy-makers' optimistic view was supported by data on Thursday that showed the number of Americans on jobless rolls fell to levels last seen in 1973, suggesting a further tightening in the labor market. Moreover, the failure of bond yields to break into lower levels earlier this week likely caused some traders to reduce their Treasuries positions, Celente said. At 10:42 a.m. (1442 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.201 percent, up 3 basis points from late Wednesday. The 30-year yield was 3.371 percent, up 3 basis points from late Wednesday. On the supply front, the Treasury Department will announce its offering of two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed-rate government debt supply next week. At 1 p.m. (1300 GMT), the Treasury is scheduled to sell $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities . October 18 Thursday 10:43AM EDT/ 1443 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-22/32 -0-15/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 117-220/256 -0-48/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2675 2.3121 0.002 Six-month bills 2.405 2.4682 0.002 Two-year note 99-182/256 2.9032 0.021 Three-year note 99-170/256 2.9932 0.022 Five-year note 99-36/256 3.0633 0.022 Seven-year note 99-16/256 3.1511 0.025 10-year note 97-56/256 3.207 0.028 30-year bond 92-236/256 3.3783 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.50 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.25 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)