TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on worries ECB buying fewer bonds

* ECB Praet's remarks kindle concerns about ECB bond taper * U.S. trade gap shrinks to 7-month low in April * Heavy corporate bond calendar weighs on Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday with the 10-year yield hitting a 1-1/2 week high on worries that the European Central Bank would end the expansion of its massive bond purchase program later this year. Jitters that the ECB would buy fewer bonds triggered a broad sell-off in German Bunds and other European government debt, which spilled over to the Treasuries sector, analysts said. Political turmoil in Italy and Spain in recent days has spurred speculation ECB policy-makers may back away from winding down their 2.55 trillion euro ($3 trillion) program in September. Comments from ECB chief economist Peter Praet on Wednesday undercut that notion by suggesting the central bank is encouraged with the rise in inflation, which would allow a tapering of bond purchases. ECB policy-makers are scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 14. "Bunds were the leading the sell-off," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in New York. Praet's comments "pulled forward the ECB move in some people's mind." At 10:58 a.m. (1458 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 4 basis points at 2.963 percent after touching a 1-1/2 week high, while two-year yields increased about 3 basis points to 2.520 percent. The 10-year German Bund yield climbed nearly 10 basis points to 0.465 percent, while Italian 10-year yields jumped almost 16 basis points to 2.916 percent, Reuters data showed. News that the U.S. trade deficit fell to a seven-month low in April strengthened views that the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates at least twice more this year, adding upward pressure on yields. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 94 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.75-2.00 percent next Wednesday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Moreover, a heavy supply of corporate bonds this week has spurred sales of lower-yielding Treasuries, analysts said. So far this week, companies raised about $26 billion in the investment-grade bond market, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. June 6 Wednesday 10:59AM New York / 1459 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 142-17/32 -30/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-92/256 -11/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.915 1.951 0.003 Six-month bills 2.0825 2.1339 0.008 Two-year note 99-246/256 2.5202 0.028 Three-year note 99-238/256 2.6497 0.031 Five-year note 99-192/256 2.8041 0.044 Seven-year note 99-188/256 2.9173 0.047 10-year note 99-56/256 2.9662 0.047 30-year bond 100-12/256 3.1225 0.047 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 44.40 1.20 30-year vs 5-year yield 31.70 0.35 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)