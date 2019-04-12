TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise, touch 3-week peaks as risk appetite rises

* China data boosts risk appetite, U.S. yields * U.S. consumer sentiment generally stable * U.S. yield curve steepens as recessionary fears ease (New throughout, updates prices, yields, market activity and comment) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Friday as investors put money into riskier assets after data showed Chinese exports rebounded in March, easing concerns about global economic growth. The yield curve has also steepened, diminishing fears of a U.S. recession, analysts said. "This move in yields is driven largely by stronger data out of China overnight," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. Data showed China's exports rose 14.2% in March from a year earlier, although imports contracted for a fourth straight month. U.S. yields have risen for two straight sessions on both the long and short end, fueled as well by generally solid U.S. economic data. Upbeat U.S. reports on Friday showed import prices beating expectations and consumer sentiment stabilizing. Analysts said U.S. data for 2019 so far indicates a recession is not likely, contrary to signals from the rates market that the Federal Reserve may have to ease monetary policy soon. For example, MUFG Securities models continue to forecast three interest rate cuts by the June 2020 Fed meeting. The bank's models show a 97 percent probability the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at the July meeting, said John Hermann, MUFG rates strategist. But U.S. Bank's Merz said to justify a rate cut this year or next, "we would need to see a material deterioration in the economic data." He said that while signs show the U.S. economy is slowing, it is "slowing from a really good place." In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were 2.556% , up from 2.504% late on Thursday. Over the last two weeks, 10-year yields have risen more than 13 basis points. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were 2.968%, up from 2.937% on Thursday. On the short end, U.S. 2-year yields edged up to 2.385% from Thursday's 2.356%. Yields for all three maturities hit three-week peaks. "For now, we expect continued upward pressure on bond yields," Merz said. U.S. yields also moved in line with the European bond market, with 10-year German bund yields rising to three-week highs. The yield spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year notes has widened to 16.5 basis points, steepening the curve. Friday, April 12 at 1506 EDT (1906 GMT): Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3875 2.4347 0.006 Six-month bills 2.3975 2.46 0.001 Two-year note 99-185/256 2.3955 0.039 Three-year note 99-174/256 2.3612 0.054 Five-year note 98-212/256 2.3768 0.063 Seven-year note 98-156/256 2.4686 0.064 10-year note 100-140/256 2.5615 0.058 30-year bond 100-136/256 2.9729 0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Stephen Orlofsky and David Gregorio)