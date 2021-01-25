Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-U.S. yields sink, curve flattens on nagging virus, stimulus worries

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. 10-year, 20-year, 30-year yields fall to 3-week lows
    * U.S. two-year note auction shows decent results
    * U.S. 2-year/10-year yield curve hits narrowest in 3 weeks
    * U.S. 10-year swap spreads widen as risk aversion rises
    * Investors focus on FOMC meeting this week

    NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday, pushing long-dated yields to three-week lows, as risk
appetite ebbed amid persistent worries about surging virus cases
and weak economic growth.
    Doubts about whether the Biden administration's proposed
$1.9 trillion stimulus plan could push through in Congress also
weighed on U.S. yields.
    Yields on benchmark 10-year, 20-year and 30-year securities 
all fell to three-week troughs.
    The yield curve also flattened on Monday, in line with the
fall in long bond yields, with the gap between U.S. two-year and
10-year notes dropping to 90.70 basis points, its
narrowest spread in three weeks.
    "The buying...is part technical and fundamentally related to
the pandemic in the EU, the looming resignation of Italy's prime
minister, and Senator (Charles) Schumer's goal to get stimulus
passed in the next four to six weeks," said Jim Vogel, senior
rates strategist, at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will hand in his
resignation to the head of state on Tuesday after a morning
cabinet meeting to inform his ministers, Conte's office said.
Conte lost his majority in the upper house Senate last week.

    "A lot can go wrong, or right, in four to six weeks, as
traders remember from stimulus deadlines that rolled from July
to December," Vogel noted.
    The U.S. Senate is aiming to pass COVID-19 relief
legislation before former President Donald Trump's impeachment
trial begins in early February, a lawmaker said on Monday.

    As the stimulus relief is being considered, U.S. coronavirus
deaths have surged to nearly 420,000 late on Sunday, with 25
million known cases, according to a Reuters tally.
    In late trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield
 fell to 1.03%, from 1.091% late on Friday. Monday's
level was the lowest since since Jan. 6. 
    U.S. 30-year yields slid to 1.791% from Friday's
1.856%, after earlier dropping to a three-week low of 1.789%.
    The break-even inflation rate on 10-year TIPS,
meanwhile, which measures expected annual inflation for the next
10 years, dropped to 2.005%, its lowest since late December. It
was last at 2.01%, down from Friday's 2.017%.
    Also on Monday, the Treasury's $60 billion auction of U.S.
two-year notes showed decent results. The high yield of 0.125%
was below the "when-issued" level or consensus estimate at the
bid deadline, wile the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand,
was solid at 2.67 versus an average of 2.52.
    Investors are also focused on this week's Federal Open
Market Committee meeting, expected to produce little fireworks.
    In other sectors of the bond market, spreads on 10-year U.S.
interest rate swaps over Treasuries widened on Monday, in line
with the overall risk-off theme.
    Spreads of interest rate swaps are typically viewed as
indicators of market risk. A higher positive spread suggests
overall risk aversion.
    The spread on 10-year U.S. swaps over benchmark Treasuries
rose as high as 3.25 basis points on Monday, the
widest gap since mid-October last year.
    
      January 25 Monday 4:28PM New York / 2128 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.075        0.0761    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.085        0.0862    -0.003
 Two-year note                 100-2/256    0.1209    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-216/256   0.1778    -0.010
 Five-year note                99-220/256   0.4038    -0.030
 Seven-year note               99-96/256    0.7176    -0.046
 10-year note                  98-144/256   1.0295    -0.061
 20-year bond                  96-68/256    1.5957    -0.063
 30-year bond                  96-36/256    1.7927    -0.063
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.25         0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham,
Andrea Ricci and Cynthia Osterman)
