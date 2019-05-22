Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields sink on persistent U.S.-China trade issue, Brexit

    NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday, pressured by worsening trade tensions between the
United States and China after a media report said the Trump
government is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance
firm Hikvision's ability to buy American technology.
    Investors were also spooked by developments in Britain's
troubled attempt to exit the European Union, fueling declines in
U.S. long-dated yields after hitting one-week highs the previous
session.
    Even the Federal Reserve's minutes of its last monetary
policy failed to take the spotlight from the U.S.-China trade
conflict and Brexit. As expected, the Fed minutes released on
Wednesday showed no surprises.
    Over the last few days, the U.S.-China trade saga has been
front and center of bond investors' radar.
    The New York Times reported late Tuesday that the U.S.
Commerce Department may require that U.S. companies obtain
government approval to supply components to Hikvision, limiting
the company's access to technology that helps power its
equipment.
    That came after Washington on Tuesday temporarily eased
curbs against Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei
Technologies         .
    Overall, analysts believe the United States has the upper
hand in its trade war with the world's second largest economy.
    "Some have suggested that China will deliberately deplete
its holdings of Treasuries in order to hit back at the U.S. if
it ratchets up their trade war," said John Higgins, chief
markets economist at Capital Economics
    "Even if this happened though, we suspect that the temporary
downside for Treasuries would ultimately be trumped by the
upside from an escalation of their dispute," he added.
    Aside from China, UK worries continued to help boost U.S.
bond prices, after Prime Minister Theresa May's final ploy to
win support for her Brexit plan failed to win over either
opposition lawmakers or many in her own party.
    May further resisted growing calls to resign on Wednesday,
vowing to press on despite mounting opposition from lawmakers
and even some of her own ministers to her latest Brexit gambit.

    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.39%
 from 2.426% late on Tuesday.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds slid to 2.815% from
2.842% on Tuesday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were down
at 2.228% from Tuesday's 2.258%.
    The Fed minutes released Wednesday afternoon failed to
generate excitement for investors, although one analyst said the
comments were on the hawkish side.
    Eric Stein, co-director of global income group at Eaton
Vance Management in Boston said the re-escalation in the trade
tension between U.S. and China could change the Fed's outlook.
    "On the other hand, for those looking for a rate cut, they
would be disappointed because they signaled they are on hold
until things change. If the trade war doesn’t get worse, U.S.
yields should eventually go back up."

