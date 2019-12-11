TREASURIES-U.S. yields slid as Fed's Powell frets about inflation

* Fed holds rates, as expected * Fed sees moderate growth, low unemployment in 2020 * Fed's Powell says challenging to lift inflation to 2% target * UK election, China tariffs also weigh on yields (Adds new comment, Fed decision, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended their fall on Wednesday, weighed down by a combination of global concerns with respect to the UK election and the Chinese tariffs set to take effect on Sunday, as well as dovish comments from the Federal Reserve's chairman about inflation. The Fed's decision on Wednesday to hold interest rates steady, as expected, and its accompanying statement initially had little impact on the Treasury market, as it reinforced expectations that rates will be remain unchanged for some time. New economic projections showed a solid majority of 13 of 17 Fed policymakers foresee no change in interest rates until at least 2021. The Fed also saw modest economic and low unemployment in 2020. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his press briefing said it has been very challenging to get inflation back to the 2% target. He added that in order for the Fed to move rates up, it would have to see a significant and persistent pick-up in inflation. That further pushed yields lower. "We would be cautious ... about interpreting the statement as signaling a shift towards neutral-hawkish at this stage," said Lena Komileva, chief economist, at G+ Economics in London. "In effect, the bar to both Fed rate cuts and rate hikes in 2020 has moved higher as the Fed recalibrates its employment-versus-price control objectives," she added. Amid global worries and a Fed in neutral stance, the U.S. yield curve flattened for a third straight session, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields contracting to 16 basis points, the narrowest gap in two weeks. U.S. Treasury yields were also weighed down by nagging uncertainty over a UK election that could determine the fate of Britain's exit from the European Union, as well as a looming deadline on Sunday that could see U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods take effect. Investors grew cautious after a key opinion poll for Britain's general election showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party might fail to win a majority. A majority vote for the UK Conservative party is viewed as positive for Britain's effort to leave the EU in an orderly fashion. On the trade front, investors are watching developments between now and Dec. 15, the deadline by which U.S. tariffs on about $160 billion in Chinese goods are set to be applied. The White House's top economic and trade advisers are expected to meet in coming days with Trump over that decision, one person briefed on the situation said. There is still no clarity on what the decision will be. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 1.791%, from 1.831% late on Tuesday. Yields on 30-year bonds were down at 2.224%, from 2.252% on Tuesday. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields slipped to 1.615%, from Tuesday's 1.652%. December 11 Wednesday 3:37 PM New York/2037 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.54 1.5718 0.005 Six-month bills 1.5275 1.565 0.000 Two-year note 99-199/256 1.6154 -0.037 Three-year note 100 1.625 -0.038 Five-year note 99-88/256 1.6381 -0.041 Seven-year note 99-72/256 1.7349 -0.041 10-year note 99-160/256 1.7914 -0.040 30-year bond 103-72/256 2.2242 -0.028 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 1.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -3.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -3.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)