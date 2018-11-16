TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide after Fed's Clarida comments

* Fed's Clarida says rates nearing neutral level * Fed's Kaplan, in Fox interview, warns about slowing global growth (Adds comments by analyst and Fed officials, table, byline; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Friday after a top Federal Reserve official said U.S. interest rates are nearing the central bank's estimates of a neutral level, suggesting that the current tightening cycle may soon end. In a CNBC interview at the U.S. central bank's Washington headquarters, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he did not believe the Fed had raised rates too much or too quickly. But he noted that the Fed needs to be particularly data-dependent as rates near the 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent "neutral" range that neither stimulates nor brakes economic growth. U.S. two-year yields, the maturity most sensitive to rate expectations, dropped to two-week lows, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell to 3.018 percent, also a two-week low. "The big driver right now is Fed speech," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "Clarida's comments were the first public statement since being appointed vice chair. He indicated a modestly dovish bent on Fed policy, and not a particularly aggressive stance," he added. In an interview with Fox Business News on Friday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the U.S. economy is stronger than he had thought but faces headwinds next year from weaker global economic conditions, as well as fading impact from President Donald Trump's tax reform. Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday had also cited slowing global growth as an emerging concern among Fed officials as they debate how much further and how quickly to raise their short-term policy rate. "The one thing that is worth noting that all three - Powell, Clarida, and Kaplan referenced negative feedback from foreign economic conditions," Janney's LeBas said. "They also used fairly similar language too that suggests that the Federal Reserve is concerned about policy implications from global growth," he added. In early trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell as low as 3.081 percent, from 3.118 percent late Thursday. Yields were last at 3.084 percent. U.S. 30-year bond yields were down at 3.348 percent , from 3.366 percent on Thursday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields slid to a two-week trough of 2.812 percent, compared with Thursday's 2.862 percent. November 16 Friday 11:16AM New York / 1616 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.315 2.3604 -0.006 Six-month bills 2.44 2.5041 -0.011 Two-year note 100-28/256 2.8164 -0.046 Three-year note 100-10/256 2.8612 -0.052 Five-year note 99-232/256 2.8953 -0.050 Seven-year note 100-16/256 2.9898 -0.040 10-year note 100-84/256 3.0865 -0.032 30-year bond 100-116/256 3.3509 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)