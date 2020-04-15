Bonds News
April 15, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as coronavirus undermines U.S. economic data

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * U.S. two-year yields fall to three-year low
    * U.S 10-year, 30-year yields slips to one-week low
    * U.S. retail sales fall 8.7% in March
    * U.S. industrial output drops 6.3% in March

 (Adds new comment, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell
across the board on Wednesday as risk aversion flared up again
after data showed the coronavirus pandemic decimating U.S.
consumer demand and manufacturing activity.
    U.S. two-year yields dropped below 0.2% for the first time
in three years, while those on 10-year notes and 30-year bonds
dipped to one-week lows.
    For the last few days, U.S. yields had been trending higher
as investors looked to the reopening of the U.S. economy, on the
back of reports the coronavirus outbreak was nearing an apex in
the United States.
    Yields were already lower ahead of the release of U.S. data,
as oil prices fell to less than $20 per barrel and global
equities slumped. They extended their declines after the data.
    U.S. retail sales dropped 8.7% in March, the biggest decline
since the government started tracking the series in 1992.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, retail sales were
forecast to have fallen 8.0% last month.
    "With widespread lockdowns only beginning around the middle
of the March, retail spending looks like it will fall by at
least as much again in April," said Michael Pearce, senior U.S.
economist, at Capital Economics.
    "Clearly there is huge uncertainty as to how deep the
downturn proves and how long restrictions remain in place."
    Capital Economics is forecasting a 40% contraction
annualized in second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth.
    At the same time, U.S. manufacturing output overall dropped
6.3% in March, the most since 1946, the U.S. Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday.
    The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing
index also fell, plummeting to 78.2 in April from a drop of 21.5
in March. The April figure was the lowest in the data's history.

    In early afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields
fell to 0.639%, from 0.75% late on Tuesday. They dropped to a
one-week low of 0.625%
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.276%,
down from 1.411% on Tuesday, after earlier sliding to 1.258,
also a one-week trough.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were
last at 0.198%, down from Tuesday's 0.225%. Earlier in the
session, two-year yields sank to 0.191%, the lowest since April
2017.
   The yield curve flattened Wednesday, with the spread between
the 10-year and two-year narrowing to 44 basis points, from 52
basis points on Tuesday. The curve has steepened since the
beginning of the pandemic as investors have ruled out rate hikes
in the immediate future.
    
      April 15 Wednesday 1:36PM New York / 1736 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               180-22/32    3         
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-36/256   0-236/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1625       0.1653    -0.043
 Six-month bills               0.1875       0.1903    -0.041
 Two-year note                 100-87/256   0.2009    -0.024
 Three-year note               100-6/256    0.2422    -0.045
 Five-year note                100-204/256  0.3377    -0.079
 Seven-year note               100-208/256  0.506     -0.104
 10-year note                  108-48/256   0.6395    -0.110
 30-year bond                  117-244/256  1.2746    -0.136
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Paul Simao and Tom Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below