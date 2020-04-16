Bonds News
TREASURIES -U.S. yields slide as virus outbreak erodes economic data

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. jobless claims fall from previous week
    * U.S. housing starts, Philly Fed index worse than expected
    * U.S 10-year, 30-year yields fall to two-week lows
    * U.S. 2-year yields drop to fresh three-year low

    NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell for
a third straight session on Thursday, pressured by more data
showing how the coronavirus outbreak has choked the world's
largest economy, as debates mounted about reopening businesses
in the United States.
    U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields dropped to two-week lows,
while those on two-year notes slid to a new three-year trough.
The yield curve also continued to flatten.
    Thursday's data showed initial claims for state unemployment
benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 5.245 million for the
week ended April 11. A total of 22.034 million people have filed
claims for jobless benefits since March 21.
    U.S. housing numbers, meanwhile, were worse than expected,
along with the Philadelphia Fed business conditions index, which
was the lowest since 1980.
    U.S. yields were little changed after the data.
    "There are more cross-currents today. Stocks opened with
some optimism and it was able to withstand some more ugly data.
I think we're getting inured to that," said Kim Rupert, managing
director, global fixed income analysis, at Action Economics in
San Francisco.
    "There has also been difficult news on the impact of the
coronavirus. I think those cross-currents are keeping a bid on
Treasuries," she added.
    Bond investors though are looking ahead to restarting the
U.S. economy almost a month after the pandemic shut it down.
    U.S. President Donald Trump will release new guidelines on
Thursday evening on reopening the U.S. economy, backed by
medical experts on his coronavirus task force, to serve as
recommendations for states, a senior White House official said.

    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell
to 0.607%, from 0.641% late on Wednesday. 
    "Since rates are so low, they don't have a lot of room to
rally too hard," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist, at
broker-dealer Incapital. "So we're kind of stuck in this range
of 0.6% to 0.8%."
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.208%,
down from 1.275% on Wednesday. 
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were
last at 0.202%, down from Wednesday's 0.205%. Earlier in the
session, two-year yields sank to 0.187%, the lowest since April
2017.
    The yield curve flattened for a second straight day on
Thursday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year
narrowing to 41 basis points, from 43 basis
points on Tuesday. It was the flattest in  more than a week.
     The curve has steepened since the beginning of the outbreak
as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out
rate hikes in the immediate future.
    
    April 16 Thursday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               181-13/32    0-27/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-60/256   0-20/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1475       0.15      -0.007
 Six-month bills               0.1775       0.1801    -0.015
 Two-year note                 100-86/256   0.2026    -0.002
 Three-year note               100-4/256    0.2448    -0.002
 Five-year note                100-200/256  0.3408    0.000
 Seven-year note               100-228/256  0.4945    -0.011
 10-year note                  108-124/256  0.6094    -0.032
 30-year bond                  119-180/256  1.211     -0.064
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        21.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)
