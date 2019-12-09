TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide, in line with Europe, after poor Chinese data

Bonds News
    NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday, after rising three straight days, as risk appetite waned
after weak Chinese trade data rattled bond investors worried
about the impact of the persistent uncertainty over U.S.-China
trade negotiations.
    Treasury yields also dropped in line with those on global
sovereign bonds. German benchmark bond yields slid, disregarding
unexpectedly strong trade data from Germany. Yields on German
10-year yields held around -0.30%.
    But the bond market was more focused on the Chinese data.
    China's exports in November contracted for the fourth
consecutive month, data showed. Overseas shipments fell 1.1%
last month from a year earlier, compared with a 1.0% expansion
tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.9% drop in October.

    China's trade surplus for November stood at $38.73 billion,
compared with an expected $46.30 billion surplus in the poll and
a $42.81 billion surplus recorded in October.
    "It's a risk-off day today," said Stan Shipley, fixed income
strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. "The data from China
was discouraging. When you also look at sovereign bond yields,
they're lower. That's kind of carried over into the U.S.
market."
    In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields
fell to 1.827%, from 1.843% late on Friday.
    Yields on 30-year bonds also slid to 2.263%,
from 2.284% on Friday.
    On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to
1.623%, from Friday's 1.621%.
    "There are a lot of issues between now and the end of the
year, such as the U.S. budget and the Trump impeachment
inquiry," said Shipley.
    "People believe that they don't need to take risks. So they
might as well go into short-terms securities and protect myself
going into next year," he added.
    Investors are also looking at a key events this week, which
include Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings and a
UK election.
    The Fed on Wednesday is expected to hold interest rates
after it telegraphed that message at the last meeting when it
cut interest rates for the third time this year.
    At the European Central Bank, new chief Christine Lagarde
will hold her first policy meeting on Thursday. She is expected
to signal a commitment to the ECB's recent stimulus package,
with no major policy changes.
    
    
