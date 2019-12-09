TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide, in line with Europe, after poor Chinese data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, after rising three straight days, as risk appetite waned after weak Chinese trade data rattled bond investors worried about the impact of the persistent uncertainty over U.S.-China trade negotiations. Treasury yields also dropped in line with those on global sovereign bonds. German benchmark bond yields slid, disregarding unexpectedly strong trade data from Germany. Yields on German 10-year yields held around -0.30%. But the bond market was more focused on the Chinese data. China's exports in November contracted for the fourth consecutive month, data showed. Overseas shipments fell 1.1% last month from a year earlier, compared with a 1.0% expansion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.9% drop in October. China's trade surplus for November stood at $38.73 billion, compared with an expected $46.30 billion surplus in the poll and a $42.81 billion surplus recorded in October. "It's a risk-off day today," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. "The data from China was discouraging. When you also look at sovereign bond yields, they're lower. That's kind of carried over into the U.S. market." In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 1.827%, from 1.843% late on Friday. Yields on 30-year bonds also slid to 2.263%, from 2.284% on Friday. On the short-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 1.623%, from Friday's 1.621%. "There are a lot of issues between now and the end of the year, such as the U.S. budget and the Trump impeachment inquiry," said Shipley. "People believe that they don't need to take risks. So they might as well go into short-terms securities and protect myself going into next year," he added. Investors are also looking at a key events this week, which include Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings and a UK election. The Fed on Wednesday is expected to hold interest rates after it telegraphed that message at the last meeting when it cut interest rates for the third time this year. At the European Central Bank, new chief Christine Lagarde will hold her first policy meeting on Thursday. She is expected to signal a commitment to the ECB's recent stimulus package, with no major policy changes. December 9 Monday 10:43AM New York / 1543 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.495 1.5254 0.002 Six-month bills 1.5125 1.5492 0.000 Two-year note 99-195/256 1.6232 0.002 Three-year note 99-242/256 1.6441 0.003 Five-year note 99-58/256 1.6627 -0.006 Seven-year note 99-24/256 1.7637 -0.014 10-year note 99-76/256 1.8277 -0.015 30-year bond 102-108/256 2.2631 -0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -3.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski)