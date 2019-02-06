TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide in line with Fed rate outlook; German data weighs

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, as investors continued to factor in the Federal Reserve's dovish shift on interest rates, with concerns about slowing growth in Germany adding to the pressure. The Fed last week shifted its stance on monetary policy as it acknowledged the challenges facing the U.S. economy. Its remarks suggested that it may pause its rate-hike cycle, or even ease policy if the economy requires it. "Hedge funds and the asset managers of the world are betting that the Fed has indeed hinted at a pause," said Wen Lu, rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "We are currently pricing in about 2.5 basis points of easing and so no hike this year has been priced at all," he added. U.S. yields also moved in tandem with 10-year German bund yields, which fell after German industrial orders in December fell 1.6 percent, with analysts anticipating a possible recession in the euro zone's largest economy. German 10-year yields fell to a low of 0.15 percent. "Further disappointment from the German manufacturing sector received the lion's share of the credit for the drop in 10-year yields below 2.70 percent," BMO Capital Markets said in a research note. "The implicit question for the engine of European growth has shifted from if there will be a slowdown to how severe of a recession to anticipate." In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.682 percent, from 2.704 percent late on Tuesday. BMO said with 10-year yields effectively in the middle of the 2019 trading range and the more time spent between 2.54 percent and 2.80 percent, the more difficult it is to play for a re-test of 3.00 percent. U.S. 30-year bond yields, were also down at 3.016 percent , from 3.036 percent on Tuesday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slipped as well to 2.51 percent, compared with Tuesday's 2.52 percent . Investors are now looking to the sale of $27 billion in U.S. 10-year notes later on Wednesday. Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale, said the 10-year price needs to fall a little bit more going into auction as it has been "rich on an outright basis." The last 10-year note auction showed solid demand, with a lower yield than market forecasts and an increase in the bid-to-cover ratio, which Rajappa said is a positive for the upcoming auction. February 6 Wednesday 10:41AM New York / 1541 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.365 2.4123 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.4325 2.497 -0.005 Two-year note 99-251/256 2.51 -0.012 Three-year note 100-12/256 2.4837 -0.016 Five-year note 100-8/256 2.4932 -0.020 Seven-year note 100-80/256 2.5758 -0.024 10-year note 103-200/256 2.6821 -0.022 30-year bond 107-4/256 3.0161 -0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Susan Thomas)