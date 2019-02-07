Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on global growth and trade fears

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Trump says no plan to meet China's president before March
    * European Commission, BoE warn on euro zone and UK growth
    * U.S. 30-year bond auction shows solid demand

    NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell for a
third straight day on Thursday, in line with declines in Europe
and Britain, spooked by stock market weakness amid economic
growth warnings from the European Commission and Bank of England
as well as worries about the U.S.-China trade talks.
    Soft German data and the growth warnings, by the European
Commission on Europe and the BoE on Britain, prompted investors
to seek cover in U.S. government debt.
    Fresh concerns about U.S.-China trade negotiations emerged
after President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he did
not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the
March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade
deal.
    The concerns accelerated losses in U.S. stocks and pushed
U.S. yields to one-week lows.   
    "There are a lot of event risks out there that are worrying
investors," said Michael DePalma, chief executive of asset
management firm PhaseCapital in New York. "But event risks are
episodic, and it seemed like we have a lot of them at the same
time."
    Germany's 10-year bond yields dropped to their
lowest level in more than two years, taking a step closer to
zero percent, after the European Commission made sharp cuts to
its European growth and inflation forecasts. 
    Consistently poor German data recently has raised concerns
that Europe's largest economy could tip into recession.
    At the same time, British 10-year government bond yields
 touched an eight-month low after the BoE slashed
growth forecasts for Britain. 
    A dovish Federal Reserve has also weighed on rates, DePalma
said, although he believes the U.S. economy does not warrant a
change in the Fed's stance.
    The Fed last week shifted its stance on monetary policy as
it acknowledged the challenges facing the U.S. economy. Its
remarks suggested that it may pause its rate-hike cycle, or even
ease policy if the economy requires it.
    "If you look underneath, there is not a whole lot that has
changed. I find the Fed's abrupt shift to be unusual, if not
unprecedented," DePalma said. 
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.651
percent, from 2.704 percent late on Wednesday. U.S.
30-year bond yields were also down, at 2.993 percent
, from 3.038 percent on Wednesday.
    Thursday's auction of U.S. 30-year bonds was well-received,
priced at 3.022 percent, which matched market forecasts at the
bid deadline. Bids totaled almost $43.1 billion for a 2.27
bid-to-cover ratio, which was a little stronger than January's
2.19.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slid to
2.479 percent, compared with Wednesday's 2.524 percent
.
    
    Thursday, Feb. 7 at 1519 EST (2019 GMT):
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield     Change
                                            (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.365        2.4121    -0.005
 Six-month bills               2.4225       2.4864    -0.016
 Two-year note                 100-9/256    2.4815    -0.043
 Three-year note               100-34/256   2.4538    -0.043
 Five-year note                100-50/256   2.458     -0.049
 Seven-year note               100-132/256  2.5438    -0.053
 10-year note                  99-196/256   2.6518    -0.052
 30-year bond                  107-132/256  2.9917    -0.046
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        14.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -18.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Leslie Adler)
