February 7, 2019 / 4:00 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on global growth fears

    NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell for a
third straight session on Thursday, in line with falls in Europe
and Britain, spooked by global stock market weakness amid growth
warnings from the European Commission and the Bank of England.
    Soft German data and downward revisions on Europe's growth
forecast by the European Commission, as well as the BoE's
reduction of Britain's growth expectations, prompted investors
to seek cover in U.S. government debt.
    "Part of the bid on Treasuries were related to stock
weakness and a little more concern about global growth," said
Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading Chicago. "These are
old concerns that have resurfaced."
    Germany's 10-year bond yields dropped to their
lowest level in more than two years, taking a step closer to
zero percent, after sharp cuts to the European Commission's
growth and inflation forecasts.
    Consistently poor German data in recent sessions has raised
concerns that Europe's largest economy could tip into recession.
    At the same time, British 10-year government bond yields
 touched an eight-month low after the BoE slashed
growth forecasts.
    In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.673
percent, from 2.704 percent late on Wednesday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields were also down, at 3.016 percent
, from 3.038 percent on Wednesday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slid to
2.497 percent, compared with Wednesday's 2.524 percent
.
    Investors are looking to the U.S. Treasury's $19 billion
30-year bond refunding later on Thursday. The rally in
Treasuries is offsetting attempts to sell it ahead of the
auction.
    Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to
push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price.
    Three of the last four 30-year refunding auctions have come
in higher than market forecast, ranging from 0.2 to 2.3 basis
points, which signaled less-robust demand.
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)
