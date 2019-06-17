TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on weak data ahead of Fed decision this week

(Recasts, adds new comments, updates prices) * Fed not seen cutting rates this week * U.S. soft data pressures yields * U.S.' Ross says Trump ready to impose tariffs without China deal By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday in choppy trading, weighed down by softer-than-expected U.S. economic data and persistent pressure arising from the trade conflict with China, as investors brace for this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates this week, but its statement will be analyzed for clues on possible near-term easing moves, analysts said. Tom di Galoma, managing director, at Seaport Global Securities in New York believes a generally stable U.S. stock market should prevent the Fed from cutting rates on Wednesday. "There is no doubt the U.S. economic data is weakening, however, it does not seem to be as alarming as the market has discounted due to Fed funds reflecting a 75 basis-point cut near-term," he added. Monday's sentiment has been darkened somewhat by weak U.S. economic data and persistent pressure emanating from the trade conflict with China. Data on the New York Fed's business index showed a record fall this month, its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years, prompting an earlier fall in U.S. yields. The regional Fed's "Empire State" index on current business conditions tumbled to -8.6 in June from 17.8 in May. In addition, a gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment fell in June, with the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo saying their index of builder confidence in newly built, single-family homes fell to 64 from 66 in May. Action Economics said Monday's weak data was likely the result of "escalating trade war fears and rising concerns over a slowing in global growth." In midday trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.082% from 2.094% late on Monday. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds slipped to 2.576%, from 2.593% on Monday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were down at 1.856% from Monday's 1.851%. Adding to the pressure on yields was disappointing news coming out of the trade front, said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Monday President Donald Trump is ready to proceed with tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese goods in the absence of a trade deal. Despite Monday's negative sentiment, Evercore's Shipley said the odds are low for an easing this week. "The Fed will probably set the conditions where they could ease in July," said Shipley. "That is probably tied to inflation and economic growth. So you're going to need a strong snapback in jobs, retail sales, and inflation and it doesn't look like you're going to get that." June 17 Monday 11:58AM New York / 1558 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.145 2.186 0.004 Six-month bills 2.135 2.1936 0.016 Two-year note 100-131/256 1.8565 0.006 Three-year note 99-222/256 1.7958 0.000 Five-year note 100-196/256 1.8374 -0.009 Seven-year note 101-36/256 1.9487 -0.012 10-year note 102-160/256 2.0803 -0.014 30-year bond 106-48/256 2.5769 -0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 2.75 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski and Susan Thomas)