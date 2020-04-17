Bonds News
April 17, 2020 / 3:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide, shrugging off gains in stocks

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury
yields fell to two-week lows on Friday, despite higher risk
appetite overall, still hampered by ongoing purchases by the
Federal Reserve to stabilize the market amid the fallout from
the coronavirus pandemic.
    U.S. two-year and 10-year yields slipped for a fourth
straight session, while those on 30-year bonds fell for a third
straight day. The yield curve continued to flatten as well.
    Wall Street shares though were higher on the day after some
positive news on a possible treatment for COVID-19, the
respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as 
President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the U.S. economy in
three phases.
    "Even though we have had periods of optimism in equities,
this hasn't translated into bearishness in the Treasury market
despite market expectations of huge issuance and some economic
stabilization," said Jon Hill, senior rates strategist, at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    Hill noted that this has something to do with the Fed's
quantitative easing program that entails buying fixed income
assets including Treasuries.
    "The ongoing QE program makes it difficult for yields to
increase in any meaningful way," he said. 
    In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields
fell to 0.605%, from 0.611% late on Thursday, after dropping
earlier to 0.587%, their lowest in two weeks.
    BMO in a note said that since Jan. 24, 10-year notes have
rallied on 11 of the 12 final trading days of the week. It added
that of the 113 basis-point decline in 10-year yields since Jan.
 23, 89 basis points have occurred immediately ahead of the
weekend. 
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.201%,
down from 1.212% on Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields fell to a
two-week trough of 1.183%.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were
last at 0.199%, down from Thursday's 0.203%. On Thursday,
two-year yields fell to their lowest since September 2011.
    The yield curve flattened for a third straight day on
Friday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year
narrowing to 39 basis points, from 41 basis
points on Thursday. It was the narrowest spread in more than a
week.
    The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic,
as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out
rate hikes in the immediate future.
    
      April 17 Friday 10:43AM New York / 1443 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               181-20/32    0-7/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-76/256   0-16/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1425       0.1449    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.16         0.1624    -0.018
 Two-year note                 100-87/256   0.1999    -0.003
 Three-year note               100-10/256   0.2369    -0.008
 Five-year note                100-210/256  0.3326    -0.011
 Seven-year note               100-244/256  0.4853    -0.014
 10-year note                  108-140/256  0.6024    -0.009
 30-year bond                  120-20/256   1.1974    -0.015
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        21.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below