TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide, shrugging off gains in stocks

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Friday, despite higher risk appetite overall, still hampered by ongoing purchases by the Federal Reserve to stabilize the market amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. two-year and 10-year yields slipped for a fourth straight session, while those on 30-year bonds fell for a third straight day. The yield curve continued to flatten as well. Wall Street shares though were higher on the day after some positive news on a possible treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the U.S. economy in three phases. "Even though we have had periods of optimism in equities, this hasn't translated into bearishness in the Treasury market despite market expectations of huge issuance and some economic stabilization," said Jon Hill, senior rates strategist, at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Hill noted that this has something to do with the Fed's quantitative easing program that entails buying fixed income assets including Treasuries. "The ongoing QE program makes it difficult for yields to increase in any meaningful way," he said. In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 0.605%, from 0.611% late on Thursday, after dropping earlier to 0.587%, their lowest in two weeks. BMO in a note said that since Jan. 24, 10-year notes have rallied on 11 of the 12 final trading days of the week. It added that of the 113 basis-point decline in 10-year yields since Jan. 23, 89 basis points have occurred immediately ahead of the weekend. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.201%, down from 1.212% on Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields fell to a two-week trough of 1.183%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.199%, down from Thursday's 0.203%. On Thursday, two-year yields fell to their lowest since September 2011. The yield curve flattened for a third straight day on Friday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year narrowing to 39 basis points, from 41 basis points on Thursday. It was the narrowest spread in more than a week. The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic, as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out rate hikes in the immediate future. April 17 Friday 10:43AM New York / 1443 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-20/32 0-7/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-76/256 0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1425 0.1449 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.16 0.1624 -0.018 Two-year note 100-87/256 0.1999 -0.003 Three-year note 100-10/256 0.2369 -0.008 Five-year note 100-210/256 0.3326 -0.011 Seven-year note 100-244/256 0.4853 -0.014 10-year note 108-140/256 0.6024 -0.009 30-year bond 120-20/256 1.1974 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)