December 10, 2018 / 8:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly higher, but caution reigns on Brexit woes

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * U.S. 10-year yields fall to lowest since late August
    * U.S. 30-year yields drop to 3-month low
    * UK's May postpones vote on Brexit deal
    * Focus on U.S. inflation, Treasury auctions this week

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted
higher on Monday as Wall Street stocks recovered, but trading
was mostly rangebound as investors digested the Brexit turmoil
and its impact on other assets after Britain's Prime Minister
Theresa May postponed a parliamentary vote on her deal to exit
the European Union.
    Following May's decision, U.S. 30-year yields dropped to
three-month lows, while those on benchmark 10-year notes slid to
their lowest since late August, as UK 10-year yields fell to
1.16 percent. That was the lowest since late May. 
    U.S. yields were mostly back up in afternoon trading, except
for 30-year bonds.
    May said she was delaying a planned vote on Tuesday on her
Brexit deal as she expected it to be rejected.
    Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said
the earlier rally in Treasuries was related to Brexit. 
    "Part of the weakness in stocks which has affected
Treasuries is technical in nature, and part of it is the
incredible uncertainty in the UK, which has added to the already
uncertain situation here in the U.S.," he added.
    U.S. stocks have recovery modestly in the afternoon, fueling
a mild sell-off in Treasuries.
    "The improvement in equities is...allowing some concessions
into the $78 billion in coupon auctions that begin Tuesday with
the $38 billion 3-year sale," said Action Economics on its
website. 
    In a concession, investors typically sell Treasuries ahead
of an auction to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a
lower price.
    Aside from the U.S. three-year note sale on Tuesday, the
U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
    Also on Monday, the 5-year and 30-year yield curve
 flattened somewhat, after two sessions of
steepening. The flatter yield curve reflects growing uncertainty
about geopolitical risks, analysts said.
    On the economic front, analysts are looking to U.S.
inflation data this week, which could determine the pace of
future rate hikes.
    Since late October, 10-year yields have fallen more than 20
basis points amid a mixed set of economic data, the latest being
a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
    Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in
New York said he still expects the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates at next week's monetary policy meeting, but after
that, it is anybody's guess.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were up at  
2.853 percent, from 2.85 percent late on Friday.
Earlier, they fell to a near four-month low.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields, however, fell to 3.127 percent
, from 3.143 percent on Friday, after earlier
dropping to 3.103 percent, a three-month trough.
    
      December 10 Monday 3:11 PM New York / 2011 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.3425       2.3884    -0.008
 Six-month bills               2.4725       2.5377    -0.002
 Two-year note                 100-12/256   2.7251    0.014
 Three-year note               100-106/256  2.7265    0.009
 Five-year note                100-200/256  2.7058    0.010
 Seven-year note               100-172/256  2.7682    0.005
 10-year note                  102-88/256   2.8521    0.002
 30-year bond                  104-204/256  3.1269    -0.016
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        12.25        -2.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25        -3.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75        -2.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.50        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -16.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)
