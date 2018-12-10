TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly higher, but caution reigns on Brexit woes

* U.S. 10-year yields fall to lowest since late August * U.S. 30-year yields drop to 3-month low * UK's May postpones vote on Brexit deal * Focus on U.S. inflation, Treasury auctions this week (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher on Monday as Wall Street stocks recovered, but trading was mostly rangebound as investors digested the Brexit turmoil and its impact on other assets after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a parliamentary vote on her deal to exit the European Union. Following May's decision, U.S. 30-year yields dropped to three-month lows, while those on benchmark 10-year notes slid to their lowest since late August, as UK 10-year yields fell to 1.16 percent. That was the lowest since late May. U.S. yields were mostly back up in afternoon trading, except for 30-year bonds. May said she was delaying a planned vote on Tuesday on her Brexit deal as she expected it to be rejected. Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said the earlier rally in Treasuries was related to Brexit. "Part of the weakness in stocks which has affected Treasuries is technical in nature, and part of it is the incredible uncertainty in the UK, which has added to the already uncertain situation here in the U.S.," he added. U.S. stocks have recovery modestly in the afternoon, fueling a mild sell-off in Treasuries. "The improvement in equities is...allowing some concessions into the $78 billion in coupon auctions that begin Tuesday with the $38 billion 3-year sale," said Action Economics on its website. In a concession, investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price. Aside from the U.S. three-year note sale on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Also on Monday, the 5-year and 30-year yield curve flattened somewhat, after two sessions of steepening. The flatter yield curve reflects growing uncertainty about geopolitical risks, analysts said. On the economic front, analysts are looking to U.S. inflation data this week, which could determine the pace of future rate hikes. Since late October, 10-year yields have fallen more than 20 basis points amid a mixed set of economic data, the latest being a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report. Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York said he still expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at next week's monetary policy meeting, but after that, it is anybody's guess. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were up at 2.853 percent, from 2.85 percent late on Friday. Earlier, they fell to a near four-month low. U.S. 30-year bond yields, however, fell to 3.127 percent , from 3.143 percent on Friday, after earlier dropping to 3.103 percent, a three-month trough. December 10 Monday 3:11 PM New York / 2011 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3425 2.3884 -0.008 Six-month bills 2.4725 2.5377 -0.002 Two-year note 100-12/256 2.7251 0.014 Three-year note 100-106/256 2.7265 0.009 Five-year note 100-200/256 2.7058 0.010 Seven-year note 100-172/256 2.7682 0.005 10-year note 102-88/256 2.8521 0.002 30-year bond 104-204/256 3.1269 -0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.25 -2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.25 -3.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 -2.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -16.50 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)