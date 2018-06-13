TREASURIES-U.S. yields slightly up ahead of Fed rate decision

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher overall on Wednesday, moving in narrow ranges, ahead of a widely-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. U.S. 30-year yields, which move inversely with prices, however, were modestly lower on the day, as the yield curve continued to flatten in the run-up to the Fed decision. The yield spread between U.S. 30-year bonds and U.S. 5-year notes narrowed to a low of 26.4 basis points, the flattest level in four weeks. Another yield curve measure showed that the gap between U.S. 10-year and U.S. two-year note yields compressed to 39.8 basis points, the tightest since at least March 2010, according to Reuters data. A flat yield curve suggested expectations of U.S. interest rate increases that have boosted the short end. Higher-than-expected U.S. producer prices in May had little impact on the Treasury market, and if anything, further extended the flattening of the yield curve, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in May, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 6-1/2 years, but underlying producer inflation remained moderate. The PPI index rose 0.5 percent last month, boosted by a surge in gasoline prices, from a 0.1 percent gain in April. "It's FOMC day, so we're not surprised to see that the inflation data hasn't been a huge driver of price action in the Treasury market -- after all, it is only PPI," said Lyngen. "The PPI story has always struck us as more one about corporate profit compression than true inflation pass-through, at least in the current environment. As we've noted in the past, the curve flattening trade begins and ends with the Fed," he added. With the Federal Reserve virtually guaranteed to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting this week, investors are focused on how the U.S. central bank characterizes its monetary policy as borrowing costs return to more normal levels amid an ongoing economic expansion. In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields edged up to 2.959 percent, from Tuesday's 2.957 percent. U.S. 30-year yields, however, slipped to 3.084 percent , compared with 3.092 late Tuesday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose to three-week highs of 2.561 percent, from 2.541 percent on Tuesday. They were last at 2.549 percent. June 13 Wednesday 9:46AM New York / 1346 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 143 0-3/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-96/256 -0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.895 1.9306 -0.002 Six-month bills 2.04 2.0899 -0.002 Two-year note 99-232/256 2.549 0.008 Three-year note 99-218/256 2.6768 0.006 Five-year note 99-178/256 2.8161 0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 2.9148 0.005 10-year note 99-72/256 2.959 0.002 30-year bond 100-196/256 3.0855 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski)