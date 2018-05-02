TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after quarterly refunding plan

* U.S. ADP report shows job gains of 204,000 * U.S. 2-year yields hit 9-1/2-year peak * U.S. Treasury to raise debt auction size (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as a quarterly refunding program that aims to finance the country's massive fiscal deficit came in short of expectations, reducing the pressure on prices caused by the increase in debt supply. Treasury yields had risen overnight in the run-up to the refunding announcement. While the U.S. Treasury did increase the size of the auctions, analysts said the overall outcome was somewhat underwhelming. Treasury announced a $73-billion refunding package for May, up from the $66 billion in February, with bulk of the increase coming from short-end maturities. Treasury will sell $31 billion in 3-year notes, $25 billion in 10-year notes, and $17 billion in 30-year bonds. Treasury will raise the size of the 2- and 3-year note auctions by just $1 billion per month in the second quarter, compared with the $2 billion increases in the first. "The rally was mostly due to the refunding," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist, at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "There are no TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Security) increases, which tends to reduce the effective duration of the forward auctions. Second, the increases from the 5s through 30s were modest compared to the upper band of expectations," he added. The yield curve flattened a bit after the Treasury announcement, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds tightening to 31.0 basis points. The refunding announcement overshadowed a U.S. private-sector payrolls for April that came roughly in line with forecasts, cementing expectations of a rate increase in June. Before release of the payrolls data, yields on the U.S. two-year note, the maturity most sensitive to the rate increase outlook, hit their highest in more than nine years. Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. private sector employment grew by 204,000 last month, slightly exceeding expectations of 200,000 jobs. "The data are slightly stronger than seems consistent with consensus expectations for payrolls in the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) report on Friday," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief economist, at High Frequency Economics. "However, the usual caveat: ADP is far from infallible for signaling the BLS data." The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due out on Friday, with the market expecting an addition of 192,000 jobs, according to a Reuters poll. In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields were at 2.973 percent , slightly down from 2.976 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields fell to 3.133 percent, from Tuesday's 3.137 percent. On the front-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields hit a 9-1/2-year high of 2.521 percent. They were last at 2.512 percent. May 2 Wednesday 11:25AM New York / 1525 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-9/32 0-4/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-108/256 0-12/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.815 1.8487 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.985 2.033 -0.003 Two-year note 99-188/256 2.5125 0.000 Three-year note 99-54/256 2.6546 0.003 Five-year note 99-176/256 2.8175 -0.003 Seven-year note 99-168/256 2.9297 -0.007 10-year note 98-32/256 2.9719 -0.004 30-year bond 97-112/256 3.1328 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)