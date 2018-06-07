TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as market selloff loses steam

(Updates market action, adds quote, table, graphics) * Concerns on trade push into forefront before G7 summit * U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fall last week * Companies raise $33 bln in investment-grade market -IFR By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday with 10-year yields holding below 3 percent as this week's bond market selloff faded amid trade tension between United States and its major trade partners. U.S. President Donald Trump stuck to his tough trade stance against top allies at the G7 summit, which takes place on Friday and Saturday in Charlevoix, Quebec, after imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union last week. Trump's stand rekindled fears of a trade war that could harm economic growth worldwide, analysts said. "Trade tension has been ramping back up. The synchronized global growth story which we have been speaking about since last year has frayed a bit," said Ilya Gofshteyn, global macro strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. Renewed trade concerns overshadowed speculation about whether the European Central Bank will hint its desire next week to end the expansion of its 2.55 trillion euro ($3 trillion) bond purchase program in September. Traders also awaited possible signs from the Federal Reserve on how many interest rate increases it could carry out in the rest of 2018 as domestic labor conditions tighten and inflation moves closer to its 2 percent goal. Earlier on Thursday, the Labor Department said first-time filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly declined last week to 222,000. Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.75 percent-2.00 percent next Wednesday. At 10:29 a.m. (1429 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 0.7 basis point at 2.968 percent after touching a near two-week high at 2.994 percent. U.S. yields have retraced much of last week's steep drop tied to political turmoil in Italy. They had moved in step with their European counterparts on anxiety Italian ruling parties would implement economic policies that balloon the country's indebtedness and challenge rules to stay in the euro zone. "With Italy more in the rear-view mirror, the view is that euro zone is still on relatively solid footing," Gofshteyn said. The 10-year German Bund yield rose 3 basis points to 0.490 percent following 9 basis point jump the day before, which was its biggest one-day rise in nearly a year. This week's heavy supply of higher-yielding corporate bonds has supported Treasury yields, analysts said. So far this week, companies raised about $33.15 billion in the investment-grade bond market, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. June 7 Thursday 10:30AM New York / 1430 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 142-23/32 10/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-84/256 2/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.905 1.9407 0.000 Six-month bills 2.075 2.126 -0.005 Two-year note 99-244/256 2.5243 0.004 Three-year note 99-230/256 2.6609 0.006 Five-year note 99-184/256 2.8108 -0.002 Seven-year note 99-184/256 2.9198 -0.005 10-year note 99-52/256 2.9681 -0.007 30-year bond 100-60/256 3.1128 -0.017 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 44.20 -1.00 30-year vs 5-year yield 30.00 -1.05 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)