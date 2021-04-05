Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as markets consolidate positions, but uptrend intact

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. yield curve steepens, after flattening on Friday
    * Eurodollar futures pricing full Fed hike by December 2022
    * U.S. services sector index soars to record high

    NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices edged
higher on Monday, pushing yields lower, as investors paused
recent selling of government bonds and took profits from short
positions, though the uptrend in rates remained intact following
Friday's blockbuster non-farm payrolls report.
    Trading was quiet to start the week, with most of Europe
still on holiday for Easter Monday. China, Hong Kong and
Australia were closed as well.
    The U.S. yield curve, which has become a barometer of risk
sentiment in the bond market, steepened on Monday after
flattening the previous session. The spread between U.S. 2-year
and 10-year yields rose to 154 basis points.
    "Payrolls started the back-up in rates and continued in the
morning. As we look at the economy moving forward, the market
has pushed forward the pricing of U.S. rate hikes," said Justin
Lederer, Treasury analyst, at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    "We bounced off that. The market may have felt that the
moves were a little bit too quick."
    The eurodollar futures market, which tracks short-term
interest rate expectations, has fully priced in a U.S. interest
rate hike by December 2022, sooner than the fourth quarter of
2023 seen a few months ago.    
    In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
last down at 1.716%, from 1.72% on Friday.
    U.S. 30-year yield fell to 2.361%, from Friday's
2.37%.
    At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields dipped to
0.172% from 0.19% on Friday. Earlier in the session,
2-year yields hit a high of 0.194%, the same level touched in
late February which was roughly an eight-month peak.    
    Monday's data remained supportive of the higher-yield trend
in Treasuries, with a U.S. service sector index soaring to a
record high of 63.7. That positive data still prevailed over a
report that showed U.S. factory orders falling more than
expected in February.
    Treasuries' bearish price momentum remained, analysts said,
most recently driven by the stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs
report for March.
    Friday's data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged 916,000
last month, the biggest gain since August. Data for February was
revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created, instead of the
previously reported 379,000.
    "The trend is still definitely for higher yields and we see
the 10-year hitting 2% by the end of the year," said Stan
Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
    But he noted that there could be seasonal factors that may
put downward pressure on yields. 
    "We're seeing a bit of a pause here in yields, not only in
the U.S., but globally. We have been trading around these levels
in the 10-year since mid-March," Shipley said.
    
      April 5 Monday 3:08PM New York / 1908 GMT
                            Price       Current  Net
                                        Yield %  Change
                                                 (bps)
 Three-month bills          0.02        0.0203   0.000
                                                 
 Six-month bills            0.03        0.0304   -0.010
                                                 
 Two-year note              99-231/256  0.1744   -0.016
 Three-year note            99-168/256  0.3676   -0.022
                                                 
 Five-year note             99-18/256   0.9414   -0.039
 Seven-year note            98-252/256  1.4032   -0.017
                                                 
 10-year note               94-160/256  1.7198   0.000
 20-year bond               93-160/256  2.2757   0.006
 30-year bond               89-152/256  2.3627   -0.007
                                                 
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                           
                            Last (bps)  Net      
                                        Change   
                                        (bps)    
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap     13.25        0.00   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap     16.75        0.00   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap     12.00        0.75   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap     3.50        0.00   
 spread                                          
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap   -22.50       -1.00   
 spread                                          
                                                 
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Chizu Nomiyama)
