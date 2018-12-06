TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as traders cool on more Fed rate hikes

* Yield curve steepens from flattest levels in over a decade * Worries about Brexit, U.S.-China trade spur safe-haven bids * ADP U.S. jobs data fall short, U.S. trade gap widest in 10 years * Fed's Bostic sees neutral rate "within shouting distance" (Updates yield levels after Wall Street close) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with 10-year yields hitting three-month lows, as traders scaled back expectations on the number of rate hikes the Federal Reserve would implement amid weakening economic data and market volatility. Uncertainties over negotiations for Britain to exit the European Union and worries over escalating trade tensions between China and United States following the arrest of a top executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies Co also stoked safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt, analysts and traders said. The backtracking in traders' rate-hike outlook kindled appetite for short-dated Treasuries, tilting the yield curve slightly away from its flattest levels in over a decade. Earlier this week, shorter-dated yields rose above medium yields for the first time since early 2008, stoking speculation about a U.S. recession in the coming months. "The yield curve is pricing out rate hikes. There are just worries about the global economy," said Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York. Interest rate futures implied traders now see no more than one rate increase from the Fed in 2019, compared with expectations for possibly two rate hikes a month earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Fed policymakers are still expected to increase key short-term lending rates by a quarter point to a target range of 2.25-2.50 percent at their Dec. 18-19 meeting. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the Fed is within "shouting distance" of a neutral rate where borrowing costs are supportive of growth without stoking inflation. At 4 p.m. (2100 GMT), the yield on two-year Treasury notes fell 5 basis points to 2.758 percent after touching 2.693 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 10. The benchmark 10-year yield hit a three-month trough of 2.826 percent. It was last down nearly 4 basis points at 2.886 percent. The spread between two-year and 10-year yields had widened as much as 2 basis points before finishing 1 basis point wider at 12.85 basis points. On Tuesday, it contracted to 9 basis points, its tightest in over a decade. Treasury yields bounced from session lows as Wall Street pared earlier losses with the Dow coming back from a 785-point drop. U.S. financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a national day of mourning for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who died last Friday. Thursday's domestic economic data did not bolster traders' confidence about the economy. The U.S. trade deficit surged to a 10-year high in October as soybean exports fell further and imports of consumer goods rose to a record high. Payroll processor ADP said domestic private payrolls grew by 179,000 last month, fewer than the 195,000 forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. December 6 Thursday 4:01PM EDT/ 2101 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 142-29/32 0-24/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 120-88/256 0-84/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3625 2.4095 -0.014 Six-month bills 2.4825 2.5488 -0.021 Two-year note 99-253/256 2.7559 -0.055 Three-year note 100-78/256 2.766 -0.053 Five-year note 100-150/256 2.7482 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-104/256 2.8104 -0.045 10-year note 102-12/256 2.8865 -0.037 30-year bond 104-68/256 3.1537 -0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.00 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Susan Thomas and Jonathan Oatis)