TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as U.S.-China trade dispute intensifies

* 10-year auction scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) * Treasury prices gained in risk-off open after tariff announcement (Recasts, updates yields) By James Thorne NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. yields slipped on Wednesday on growing trade tension between China and the U.S., while the yield curve hit its flattest level in 11 years, with traders focused on an afternoon auction for 10-year notes. The Treasury auction for $22 billion in 10-year notes is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), and follows weak demand for the sale of 3-year notes on Tuesday. An additional $14 billion in 30-year bonds will be offered on Thursday. "Once we get past the auctions and start to assess what’s going on with the risks to the real economy, I think the curve will continue to grind flatter," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasuries dipped below 19 basis points for the first time since 2007. The spread between 2-year and 10-year notes also touched a fresh low at 26.29 basis points. Investors sought safety after the Trump administration raised the stakes in a trade dispute with Beijing, threatening 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. "The big story is the new round of tariffs and more importantly the real impact for the economy," Lyngen said. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were 1.7 basis points lower at 2.856 percent, and 30-year bonds were quoted at 2.955 percent at 12:24 p.m. EDT (1624 GMT). CPI data will be released on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists polled by Reuters expect year-over-year core inflation to be 2.3 percent for June, compared with 2.2 percent in May. July 11 Wednesday 12:24PM New York / 1624 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-7/32 7/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-40/256 5/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9375 1.9741 -0.003 Six-month bills 2.0925 2.1442 -0.005 Two-year note 99-214/256 2.5858 -0.008 Three-year note 99-214/256 2.6823 -0.011 Five-year note 99-102/256 2.7553 -0.017 Seven-year note 99-136/256 2.8245 -0.017 10-year note 100-40/256 2.8564 -0.017 30-year bond 103-88/256 2.9555 -0.016 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 26.90 -0.75 30-year vs 5-year yield 20.00 -0.90 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -3.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by James Thorne Editing by Susan Thomas)