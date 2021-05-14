Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as weak data curb inflation fears

By Herbert Lash

0 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds remarks)
    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Friday
after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as the
boost from government stimulus checks faded and bond investors
heeded the Federal Reserve's view that a jump in inflation will
be temporary.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
 fell 2.4 basis points to 1.644%, roughly midpoint of
a trading range its held after briefly spiking above 1.7% in
mid-March.
    The unchanged reading in retail sales last month followed a
10.7% surge in March, which was revised upward on Friday from a
previously reported 9.7% increase, the Commerce Department said.

    The jump in the consumer price index on Wednesday put
investors on alert that inflation could shoot above the Fed's 2%
target and force the U.S. central bank to boost interest rates
sooner that policymakers have indicated.
    The weak retail sales curbed long-term fears of inflation,
despite a solid increase in U.S. import prices in April that
Labor Department data on Friday also showed.
    "What you're seeing here is the validation of the Fed's
interpretation that any demand side pull in prices will be
temporary because the demand will fall off as the checks wind
down," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho
Securities LLC.
    "The bond market, on a very bad inflation number, couldn't
push above the range and probably is not going to be able to,"
Ricchiuto said of the CPI data earlier in the week.
    A separate Fed report on Friday showed manufacturing output
rose moderately in April, with motor vehicle production
declining amid a global semiconductor shortage.
    Part of the jump in year-over-year consumer price data this
week reflected a comparison with weak readings a year ago during
the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
    Fed policy is in a good place at the moment, Cleveland Fed
President Loretta Mester said on Friday, while playing down
economic signals from data that she warned will be volatile as
the economy reopens, Bloomberg News reported. 
    Despite the Fed's insistence inflationary pressures will be
transitory, many investors see surging commodity prices,
disrupted supply chains and the need to pay higher wages to
attract workers as fueling higher inflation. 
    "We are more in the camp of accelerating not transitory
inflation," said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of
Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.
    "They are more wrong than right," Hatfield said of the Fed.
"So if they say inflation is transitory, that means that it is
probably going to accelerate."
    The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
2.5 basis points to 2.362%. 
    The break-even rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) edged higher
to 2.69% from Thursday's close of 2.671%.
    The 10-year TIPS break-even rate was last at
2.543%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a
year for the next decade.
    
      May 14 Friday 2:17PM New York / 1817 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.01         0.0101    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.03         0.0304    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.153     -0.006
 Three-year note               99-192/256   0.334     -0.005
 Five-year note                99-162/256   0.8258    -0.011
 Seven-year note               99-184/256   1.2924    -0.019
 10-year note                  99-216/256   1.642     -0.026
 20-year bond                  93-232/256   2.2591    -0.012
 30-year bond                  100-72/256   2.3619    -0.025
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -4.00         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -32.25         2.00    
 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak; editing by Barbara Lewis and Nick Zieminski)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up