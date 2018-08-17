TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip on Turkey, but U.S. China-trade talks spur optimism

* Treasuries rise on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks * U.S. warns of more sanctions on Turkey * Turkish lira, other EM currencies fall (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Friday, as risk aversion worsened slightly after the Turkish lira weakened again following warnings of further U.S. tariffs, reigniting worries about an emerging market currency crisis. But yields came off their lows after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday afternoon that Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing up a road map for their trade talks next week. Both countries aim to resolve an escalating tariff war. Following the report, U.S. stocks rallied. A Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will meet U.S. representatives, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday. The world's two largest economies are due to impose tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods beginning Aug. 23, on top of levies that took effect on July 6. "The pending talks have taken some of the bid out of Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "I think it's more of the same that we have seen all spring where the president puts out some bombastic comments or policies, but they seemed to be just negotiating tactics. I do think we will see some resolution on this," he said. With China's economy already showing signs of slowing down based on recent data, it can ill afford trade tariffs from the United States, making a resolution of their dispute in China's best interest, analysts said. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields slipped to 2.869 percent, down from Thursday's 2.871 percent. The 30-year yields were down at 3.027 percent, from 3.032 percent late Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields fell as low 3.003 percent, the weakest in four weeks. On the front end, U.S. 2-year yields fell to 2.616 percent from 2.620 percent on Thursday. The yield curve further flattened on Friday, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S. 30-year bonds tightening to 27 basis points. A flatter yield curve reflects diminished risk appetite amid global tension. Earlier, yields were much lower after the United States late on Thursday warned Turkey to expect more economic sanctions unless it hands over detained American pastor Andrew Brunson, as relations between the two countries took another turn for the worse. Following those threats, the Turkish lira fell 5.2 percent against the U.S. dollar to 16 cents. Other emerging market currencies fell as well, such as the South African rand, the Mexican peso and the Russian ruble. August 17 Friday 3:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-20/32 0-3/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-72/256 0-4/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.005 2.0427 -0.021 Six-month bills 2.175 2.2292 -0.001 Two-year note 100-4/256 2.6163 -0.004 Three-year note 100-44/256 2.6896 0.000 Five-year note 100 2.7498 0.002 Seven-year note 100-92/256 2.8175 0.000 10-year note 100-12/256 2.8695 -0.002 30-year bond 99-132/256 3.0247 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.75 0.25 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)