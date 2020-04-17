TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip, overlooks gains in stocks

* U.S. 10-year, 30-year yields fall to two-week lows * Yields already priced in initial pandemic shock -analyst * U.S. yield curve flattens for 3rd day (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Friday in choppy trading, despite higher risk appetite overall, still hampered by ongoing purchases by the Federal Reserve to stabilize the market amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. two-year and 10-year yields slipped for a fourth straight session, while those on 30-year bonds fell for a third straight day. The yield curve continued to flatten as well. By early afternoon, U.S. yields were flat to slightly lower. Wall Street shares though were higher on the day after some positive news on a possible treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as and President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the U.S. economy in three phases. "Though conditions are not conducive for materially higher Treasury yields and lower spreads, the initial shock to the economy seems to be priced in," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. "Now it is whether there is another down leg or whether there is some path to reopen the economy," he added. Jon Hill, senior rates strategist, at BMO Capital Markets in New York that U.S. yields have not been able to move in tandem with stocks because of the Fed's quantitative easing program that entails buying fixed income assets including Treasuries. "The ongoing QE program makes it difficult for yields to increase in any meaningful way," Hill said. In early afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 0.607%, from 0.611% late on Thursday, after dropping earlier to 0.587%, their lowest in two weeks. BMO in a note said that since Jan. 24, 10-year prices have rallied on 11 of the 12 final trading days of the week. It added that of the 113 basis-point decline in 10-year yields since Jan. 23, 89 basis points have occurred immediately ahead of the weekend. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.210%, down from 1.212% on Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields fell to a two-week trough of 1.183%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.197%, down from Thursday's 0.203%. On Thursday, two-year yields fell to their lowest since September 2011. The yield curve flattened for a third straight day on Friday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year narrowing to 40 basis points, from 41 basis points on Thursday. It was the narrowest spread in more than a week. The curve has steepened since the beginning of the pandemic, as investors have piled into short-term debt, having priced out interest rate hikes in the immediate future. April 17 Friday 1:26 PM New York / 1726 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-12/32 -0-1/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-72/256 0-12/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.13 0.1322 -0.015 Six-month bills 0.155 0.1573 -0.023 Two-year note 100-88/256 0.1978 -0.005 Three-year note 100-8/256 0.2395 -0.006 Five-year note 100-212/256 0.331 -0.013 Seven-year note 100-240/256 0.4875 -0.012 10-year note 108-128/256 0.6071 -0.004 30-year bond 119-196/256 1.2086 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -35.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Alistair Bell)