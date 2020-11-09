TREASURIES-U.S. yields soar, curve steepens sharply after Pfizer's vaccine news

* U.S. 10-year, 30-year yields hit highest since March * U.S. 2-year, 20-year yields touch highest since June * U.S. yield curve steeper since February 2018 * U.S. TIPS yield hits highest since July (Adds new comment, bullets, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Monday as news of a successful vaccine from Pfizer Inc currently in its late stage fueled optimism that the world's largest economy would emerge from a pandemic-induced recession. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest since March and was on track for its biggest one-day jump since March. The U.S. yield curve, an indication of risk appetite, hit its steepest level since February 2018, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year notes rising to 77.8 basis points . Pfizer said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study. The news, potentially a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the world's economy and upended daily life, sparked a sell-off in safe-haven bond markets in the United States and Europe. "The combination of the vaccine news and 'clarity' on the political front has cleared the way for a meaningful sell-off in Treasuries and outperformance in risk assets," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital in New York, in a research note. "Our read is that it's far more about the progress toward a vaccine and an eventual end to the pandemic than it is Biden's victory," he added. Two days after clinching victory over Republican President Donald Trump, Democrat Biden is set to give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans to address the pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans and to rebuild the economy. In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last up at 0.954%, from 0.82% late on Friday. It hit 0.975%, the highest since March. U.S. 30-year yields also touched their highest level since March of 1.767% and last traded up at 1.745%, from Friday's 1.598%. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose to their strongest level since June of 0.189% and last stood at 0.18%, up from 0.155%. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities hit -0.743, the highest since July. It was last at -0.765%, compared with -0.836% last Friday. U.S. inflation break-evens, the bond market's gauge of investors' inflation outlook, also rose. The yield spread between 10-year TIPS and 10-year Treasury notes was at 1.72%, the highest level since late October. November 9 Monday 11:20AM New York / 1620 GMT Price !RIC {UScv1} is invalid !RIC !RIC {UScv1} is {UScv1} invalid is invalid !RIC {TYcv1} is invalid !RIC !RIC {TYcv1} is {TYcv1} invalid is invalid Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.095 0.0963 0.002 Six-month bills 0.1 0.1014 0.000 Two-year note 99-227/256 0.1826 0.028 Three-year note 99-166/256 0.2456 0.043 Five-year note 99-10/256 0.4456 0.083 Seven-year note 98-152/256 0.707 0.111 10-year note 96-244/256 0.9525 0.132 20-year bond 93-120/256 1.5084 0.141 30-year bond 91-136/256 1.7408 0.143 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)