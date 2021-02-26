Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields soften after vaulting to one-year highs; sentiment wary

By Ross Kerber, Saikat Chatterjee

0 Min Read

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment, removes
dateline)
    By Ross Kerber and Saikat Chatterjee
    Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields subsided in cautious
trading on Friday as investors repositioned, but worries about
rising inflation weighed on sentiment as data showed a strong
rebound in consumer spending.
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield
was down 5.2 basis points at 1.4633%. On Thursday it touched
1.614%, the highest in a year, rocking world markets. The note's
yield is still up more than 50 basis points so far this year.
Yields in other major government bonds have also increased.
 
    Raymond James market analyst Ellis Phifer said Friday's
trading showed investors turning cautious and repositioning
after Thursday's jump. "We moved vertical in rates and there's a
point where things get overdone," he said. 
    Part of Friday's decline could also reflect dealers
convincing clients to buy bonds after poor demand for a 7-year
note auction on Thursday, he added.
    U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 2.4% last month
after decreasing 0.4% in December, the Commerce Department said
on Friday, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first
quarter.
    A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 132 basis points, about 2 basis points
lower than Thursday's close. On Thursday, the gap touched 141
basis points, the most since 2015.
    The U.S. secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), which
measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasury
securities as collateral, was at 0.03% after dropping
to 0.01% Wednesday, the lowest since May 2020. SOFR has replaced
the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) as an interest rate
benchmark for banks.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9
basis points at 0.1466% on Friday.
    The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was at 0.171%. The 10-year TIPS
yield was at -0.640% and the breakeven inflation rate was at
2.1%.

      February 26 Friday 9:13AM New York / 1413 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0425       0.0431    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.0575       0.0583    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-245/256   0.1466    -0.019
 Three-year note               99-114/256   0.3133    -0.024
 Five-year note                98-166/256   0.7763    -0.024
 Seven-year note               99-174/256   1.1728    -0.035
 10-year note                  96-224/256   1.4633    -0.052
 20-year bond                  96-28/256    2.1149    -0.087
 30-year bond                  92-208/256   2.204     -0.105
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.50         2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.00         2.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.00         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.50         2.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Saikat Chatterjee. Editing by
Larry King and Mark Potter)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up