TREASURIES-U.S. yields soften after vaulting to one-year highs; sentiment wary

By Ross Kerber, Saikat Chatterjee

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields subsided in cautious
trading on Friday as investors repositioned a day after a
watershed rate surge, but growth concerns weighed on sentiment
as data showed a strong rebound in consumer spending.
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield
was down 9.3 basis points at 1.422% in afternoon trading, near
its session low. On Thursday it touched 1.614%, the highest in a
year, rocking world markets.
    The note's yield is still up around 50 basis points so far
this year and up 33 basis points since Feb. 1 as inflation
expectations rose and support grew for President Joe Biden's
$1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package.
    Progress in the distribution of vaccines is also expected to
help support an economic recovery. 
    Raymond James market analyst Ellis Phifer said Friday's
trading showed investors turning cautious and repositioning
after Thursday's jump. "We moved vertical in rates and there's a
point where things get overdone," he said. 
    Part of Friday's decline could also reflect dealers
convincing clients to buy bonds after poor demand for a 7-year
note auction on Thursday, he added.
    At the front end of the curve the yield on the 3-month
Treasury bill was roughly unchanged at 0.0406% after
rising as high as 0.053% on Friday, up from a low of 0.03% at
the start of the week. 
    Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings,
said the trading reflected an "expectation that the Fed may have
room to hike rates earlier than was thought as the economy is
reflating and vaccinations appear to be working."
    U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 2.4% last month
after decreasing 0.4% in December, the Commerce Department said
on Friday, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first
quarter.
    A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 128 basis points, about 7 basis points
lower than Thursday's close. On Thursday, the gap touched 141
basis points, the most since 2015.
    The overnight U.S. repurchase agreement (repo) rate and the
secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) recovered from roughly
nine-month lows on Friday, but should remain under pressure this
year as the market digests excess cash in the
system.
    SOFR, which measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight
using Treasury securities as collateral, was at 0.03%
after dropping to 0.01% Wednesday, the lowest since May 2020.
SOFR has replaced the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) as
an interest rate benchmark for banks.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.1
basis points at 0.1348% on Friday.
    The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was at 0.171%. The 10-year TIPS
yield was at -0.734% and the breakeven inflation rate was at
2.090%.
    
      February 26 Friday 3:50PM New York / 2050 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.010
 Two-year note                 99-251/256   0.1348    -0.031
 Three-year note               99-136/256   0.2841    -0.053
 Five-year note                98-210/256   0.7409    -0.059
 Seven-year note               99-234/256   1.1378    -0.070
 10-year note                  97-64/256    1.422     -0.093
 20-year bond                  97-40/256    2.0493    -0.153
 30-year bond                  94-8/256     2.1461    -0.163
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.75         2.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.25         3.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.50         2.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Saikat Chatterjee. Editing by
Mark Potter, Chizu Nomiyama and Sonya Hepinstall)
