NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels on Thursday with longer-dated yields hovering above five-week lows as domestic jobless claims fell less than forecast last week and producer prices grew moderately in April.

At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.1 basis points at 2.442% (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)