TREASURIES-U.S. yields stay lower on U.S.-China trade tension

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels in early U.S. trading on Monday, as investors favored the safety of low-risk government bonds over stocks and other risky assets due to renewed trade tension between China and the United States.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2.489%, down 4.1 basis points from late on Friday, while the two-year yields were 2.2965%, down 4.3 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

