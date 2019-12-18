TREASURIES-U.S. yields steady as investors shrug off likely impeachment

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday as investors shrugged off the likely impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 1.8959% in trading on Wednesday morning. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take a momentous and deeply polarizing vote on Wednesday when it is likely to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe. In theory, the step could shake confidence in Treasuries, but the political action appears already priced into yields, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. Because Trump is "unlikely to get convicted (by the U.S. Senate) it doesn't matter for policy, and that's why its largely unchanged," she said. In addition, Misra said, Congress and the White House have proven able to make at least some progress on areas like reaching a budget deal and trade agreements with China and Mexico, steadying investor confidence. In that sense the impeachment could be functioning to release the pressure on other aspects of government's functions in a divided country, she said. "Perhaps impeachment has made it more likely that policy is not at gridlock," she said. Earlier on Wednesday, Euro zone bond yields steadied in quiet trading after falling on renewed anxiety about Brexit after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a trade deal with the European Union, creating a new cliff-edge. German business morale rose more than expected in December to hit a six-month high in a survey released on Wednesday, suggesting that Europe's largest economy picked up steam in the fourth quarter despite a persistent manufacturing crisis. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 1.6369% in morning trading. December 18 Wednesday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5275 1.559 -0.013 Six-month bills 1.5375 1.5754 -0.003 Two-year note 99-189/256 1.6369 0.004 Three-year note 99-224/256 1.668 0.011 Five-year note 98-244/256 1.7216 0.011 Seven-year note 98-168/256 1.8318 0.009 10-year note 98-176/256 1.8959 0.007 30-year bond 101-40/256 2.3211 0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.25 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)